We’ve officially turned the corner into another season, which means the fleeting world of fall is upon us. In Central Oregon, fall always seems like it’s gone in a blink. We move from hot summer to freezing temperatures, and then before you know it, the leaves are gone, and snow is dusting the mountains. Fall colors are always a highlight of the season, so make your plan now to get out and see the changing colors before they’re gone. Depending on moisture, temperature, and other factors, leaves will generally begin to change color in mid-to-late September and last though the end of October. Here are four places in Central Oregon to look for fall colors.

Shevlin Park in Bend is always a favorite. With a huge variety of walking trails, picnic spots, and hikes, you are sure to find a way to explore this wonderful park. Visit the banks of Tumalo Creek to see the streamside plants that offer pops of golden willow and pink dogwood. Shevlin’s aspen groves will also change a brilliant yellow in October, and be sure to return later in season to see awesome displays of Western larch. These tall trees that resemble pine trees, loose their needles each year in a feathery display of gold.

Larchtacular!

Golden larch at the Metolius Preserve in the fall.
deschuteslandtrust_95283701.jpg

Scenic view of Indian Ford Meadow Preserve with fall colors.
Sarah Mowry leads communications and community engagement efforts for the Deschutes Land Trust. She holds a master’s in environmental science and is continually learning more about the nature of Central Oregon.

