July is primetime for hiking in the high Cascades, and if you’re seeking wildflowers, stunning views, and a great workout, look no further than the Iron Mountain/Cone Peak loop. This classic high-country treat located off of Highway 20 just on the other side of Santiam Pass is a destination for wildflower geeks like me every summer.
According to the Forest Service, it’s home to more than 300 species of wildflowers and more than 18 plant communities, from forest species to rocky meadow denizens. Depending on weather and conditions, blooms start in June and go through July, but the peak is usually early July. I visited in early July, and it was dazzling! The flowers may be past their prime now, but it’s still worth a visit since the views and hike itself are just as stunning as the flowers.
It takes about one hour to drive to one of the several trailheads for the Iron Mountain/Cone Peak trails from Bend. I parked at Tombstone Pass with the goal of completing the entire 6.5-mile loop (plus lookout). From Tombstone Pass, the trail drops below the busy highway along the Tombstone Prairie Trail. This short segment wanders through beautiful fir forest and keeps hikers off the highway. You can take the optional interpretive loop around the prairie itself, or turn left at the fork to cross the highway and to start the hike up Cone Peak.
From the highway, the trail switchbacks up steeply through the forest offering shade and great stopping spots to wonder at old trees and look for forest flowers. Bunchberry and Western white anemone dotted the forest floor when I visited. As you get closer to the top, the forest parts every now and then to reveal steep wildflower meadows and rock gardens chock full of colorful flowers. I’m pretty sure I startled some fellow hikers by coming into the first rock garden and yelling “mariposa lily!” at the top of my lungs to my family as I spotted my first Calachortus of the season. (Remember that wildflower geek thing?)
Eventually you break out into the wide open, high meadows of Cone Peak. These rocky meadows are just breathtaking when in full bloom! We were greeted by fields and fields of purple larkspur, white death camas, and red paintbrush to name a few. If you look up long enough, you’ll also notice that the views from here of the surrounding foothills are also stunning — green, steep, forested ridges as far as you can see. Take care to stay on the trail and keep these fragile meadows protected as you wind through them and around the front of Cone Peak, before dropping into the backside of Iron Mountain. Several creek drainages and wet seeps in rock gardens bring even more flowers into the palate. We were surprised to find a glacier lily in one shady drainage, blooming in a matted down area where the snow had just melted.
After dipping back into the forest, you come around the front of Iron Mountain and find a junction to the summit. Definitely not for the faint of heart, this trail goes straight up the mountain via what feels like a thousand switchbacks. Luckily, you can catch your breath by enjoying even more rock garden and meadow wildflowers or the awesome scenic views. At the top, you’ll find a fantastic lookout platform with 360-degree views of the Cascades, interpretive signs, and benches perfect for picnicking.
Return as you came, and then take the trail away from the Iron Mountain Trailhead down through the forest. The shade of the forest is a welcome respite after the exposed lookout and high meadows, and more breaks in the forest punctuate the scenery with wildflower meadows to keep things interesting. And the trees, oh my! There are some true stunners in this stretch, huge old matriarchs towering above this wetter westside forest. Finally, you pop back out onto the highway and cross to take a portion of the Santiam Wagon Road back to Tombstone Pass. Hop back into your car and head to Snow Cap in Sisters for a well-deserved milkshake!
Sarah Mowry leads communications and community engagement efforts for the Deschutes Land Trust. She holds a master’s in environmental science and is continually learning more about the nature of Central Oregon.
