July is primetime for hiking in the high Cascades, and if you’re seeking wildflowers, stunning views, and a great workout, look no further than the Iron Mountain/Cone Peak loop. This classic high-country treat located off of Highway 20 just on the other side of Santiam Pass is a destination for wildflower geeks like me every summer.

According to the Forest Service, it’s home to more than 300 species of wildflowers and more than 18 plant communities, from forest species to rocky meadow denizens. Depending on weather and conditions, blooms start in June and go through July, but the peak is usually early July. I visited in early July, and it was dazzling! The flowers may be past their prime now, but it’s still worth a visit since the views and hike itself are just as stunning as the flowers.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Sarah Mowry leads communications and community engagement efforts for the Deschutes Land Trust. She holds a master’s in environmental science and is continually learning more about the nature of Central Oregon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.