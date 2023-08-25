Wake Butte, 10 miles west of Sunriver, isn’t like most buttes in Central Oregon. It’s not a cinder cone, a shield volcano or a strato volcano.
The 0.9-mile out-and-back climbs the shoulder of Wake Butte with up-close views of stratified yellow rock. Along the way, it offers sweeping views of the forest, including Mount Bachelor and Broken Top. It’s also likely you’ll have the hike to yourself.
Earlier this week, my dog Juno and I climbed the butte during a brief respite from wildfire smoke. However, neither Mount Bachelor nor Broken Top was visible. The smoke cloaked the hills, bestowing a different, sinister beauty.
Author Scott Cook likens the distinctly Southwest geology of Wake Butte to Fort Rock in the second edition of his book “Bend, Overall (Hiking and Exploring Central Oregon).” According to Cook, both were formed by palagonite tuff, a result of upwelling magma encountering groundwater on its way to the Earth’s surface.
The angled layering of the rock formations is remarkably different from Central Oregon’s typical geology. And the hike has significant elevation for its short distance, at 311 feet, according to AllTrails.
Other than the brown sign pointing to the turn-off for the parking lot on Forest Road 40, the trail is neither well-marked nor well-maintained. I depended on a downloaded map with GPS from AllTrails to point me in the right direction during several occasions when it was unclear which way to go.
Juno confidently led me toward the last 20 feet of the trail, which wasn’t remarkably different from what we had seen up until that point. Another well-trodden path continued up the butte, which I was convinced was the correct course, so I guided us further upward.
Ten minutes later, I came across another junction at which the best path forward was unclear. It was at that point that I checked the map and realized I had overshot the trail’s conclusion.
My lesson learned, I trusted Juno’s canine intuition on the way back.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.