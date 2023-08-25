Wake Butte, 10 miles west of Sunriver, isn’t like most buttes in Central Oregon. It’s not a cinder cone, a shield volcano or a strato volcano.

The 0.9-mile out-and-back climbs the shoulder of Wake Butte with up-close views of stratified yellow rock. Along the way, it offers sweeping views of the forest, including Mount Bachelor and Broken Top. It’s also likely you’ll have the hike to yourself.

View from Wake Butte.jpg

A view of the forest from Wake Butte on Monday, when it was cloaked in wildfire smoke. 
Juno on Wake Butte.jpg

Reporter Janay Wright's dog Juno leads the way on Wake Butte.
Reporter: 541-383-0304,

jwright@bendbulletin.com

