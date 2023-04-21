The Bend, Eugene and Boston Marathons all happen in April. These big events kick off the race season in a way.
Running, volunteering or spectating at any of these races ignites the passion in so many people. Maybe it’s that or the eventual arrival of spring weather, but lots of people come out of winter eager to take on more serious endeavors in their running.
Even without participating in one of these exciting races, the inspiration to keep on running can be found this spring in books written by top female distances runners. Des Linden, Kara Goucher and local Lauren Fleshman have all recently released titles. And while they have all reached the pinnacle of the sport at one time or another, they didn’t get there without challenges and perseverance. Their stories reveal to the average runner that even at the highest levels, athletes go through hard times. Through setbacks and obstacles, they put in the hard work hoping that one day it will pay off.
Des Linden is likely most known for being the 2018 winner of the Boston Marathon. She achieved this victory after being a professional runner for about 12 years and making the Olympic team in 2012 and 2016. At her first games in London, Linden struggled with an injury, and in her second games, despite running her best, it wasn’t enough to earn a medal.
Early in her career as a professional, Linden didn’t make the “A” team and had to work in order to support herself while also training. She often found herself in the position of the underdog. But rather than let that deter her, it fueled her ambition. Linden lives her motto of “Keep shopping up.” She shares insights into her training and what motivates her to work hard in her book, “Choosing to Run” released April 4, debuting at No. 4 on The New York Times Best Sellers list.
A few weeks prior, Kara Goucher, also a two-time Olympian, released her book, “The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike’s Elite Running Team.” Goucher had early success as a runner in high school but then struggled through many years of hardship to make her way back to the top of women’s distance running. Her story includes firsthand details about the abuse she experienced while running on one of the nation’s top elite teams, the Nike Oregon Project. She also pushed herself to compete too soon after having her son while running for Nike because of the terms of her contract at the time. While she still performed exceptionally well, it was not without a cost.
Earlier this year, Lauren Fleshman released her book, “Good for a Girl,” in which she shares her struggles competing through puberty and pregnancy. She calls into question aspects of the sport that prevent women from achieving long-term success. She presents scientific evidence about how low-energy availability affects women’s health and asks seemingly simple questions like why are women’s running uniforms so revealing? If wearing “buns,” which are basically bathing suit bottoms and sports bras, really cut significant time off a run, then why aren’t men wearing them also? She calls for normalizing more typical running shorts and singlets or tank tops to alleviate the pressure, for young women especially, to look a certain way on the starting line.
In their deeply personal stories, these women share that even at the very top of the sport, they’ve dealt with injuries, physical aches and pains. They seesaw between self-doubt and self-belief. They’re let down by important people in their lives, including coaches. It shows that no trajectory to victory is straightforward or easy.
When runners break the tape and stand on podiums, they’re having their best moments. That’s what the world sees. We don’t witness the workouts, therapy sessions, early bedtimes, sacrifices, and relentless dedication. It truly takes a combination of hard work, grinding every day, and also some good fortune for everything to come together when it really matters, to earn the title of champion or Olympian.
These lessons can be extrapolated by the average runner. That it takes commitment to the habit of running and perseverance through challenging times to find success. That success could be at any level; maybe it’s completing a local 5K or accomplishing some bigger goals.
Zoom out even more to apply these principles to any matter in life: parenting, reducing debt, improving mental health or getting promoted at work. Most things that truly matter have highs and lows, times of ease and challenge. All of it requires us to keep showing up and putting in the time while continuing to believe that it will come together.
Some days it’s a slog, and other days it feels effortless. Really, it’s all a marathon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.