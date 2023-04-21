The Bend, Eugene and Boston Marathons all happen in April. These big events kick off the race season in a way.

Running, volunteering or spectating at any of these races ignites the passion in so many people. Maybe it’s that or the eventual arrival of spring weather, but lots of people come out of winter eager to take on more serious endeavors in their running.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Outdoors writer Cristina Peterson

is an avid climber and trail runner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.