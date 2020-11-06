The hunting trip was north of John Day, a slightly different area than Ryan Jones was accustomed to hunting late in the summer, which resulted with a single bow being fired.
“We saw elk a couple of times, but never got shots off,” said Jones, an avid hunter. “That’s how it goes sometimes. That is why they call it hunting and not killing. Sometimes, you stumble onto stuff; sometimes, you don’t see anything.”
The second of rifle bull elk hunting east of the Cascade mountains is set to start Saturday and last for nine days. The hope is, the second season will be better than the archery season from the summer and the first rifle season in late October.
After the warmest October Bend has had, Greg Jackal, a wildlife biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in the Ochoco District, is hoping the season is better than the first one where the dry weather created less favorable hunting conditions.
It is not uncommon for improvement from the first season to the second when the ground dampens and makes it easier to maneuver without spooking the elk.
“A Lot of times the first season wasn’t ideal,” Jackal said. “A good camping trip — hot and dry — probably made it tough to track and be quiet in the woods. Going into second season and the weather, it’s long so people have more time, if you can take the time to hunt season. Allows to cover more ground.”
All hunters must have tags in addition to their hunting license to hunt elk. Hunters can put in bids to essentially a lottery system, which determines which area and which animals they are allowed to hunt.
“These are both controlled hunts, control the number of tags, limited number of folks in the woods,” Jackal said.
According to ODFW data, the 39 hunting units in the six CEntral Oregon areas — he Upper Deschutes, Paulina, Metolius, Grizzly, Ochoco, Maury — 2,404 total hunters hunted for a combined 16,980 days in 2019. With over 474 total harvests (272 antlerless, 202 bulls) there was a 20 percent success rate at bagging a bull.
The Grizzly and Ochoco were the most hunted and saw the highest success rate according to the data.
“The Ochocos is a place where people want to go ; there is a limited number of people that can go and hunt elk there,” Jones said.
This time of year, bulls are starting to pull away from the cows, and the older bulls start “bacheloring up” to higher elevations. Before that migration happens, precipitation or “fall green-up” where elk begin to forage before the winter months.
A green-up where the grasses begin to turn green before dying off in the winter, is a indicator of where the elk might be.
“If hunters can find that,” Jackal said, “they will find elk.”
Log In
