Wintertime in Central Oregon can be tough on mountain bikers.
Trails east and north of Bend are often snow and ice free, but timing it right to avoid mud can be a challenge.
Going early in the morning when the ground is still frozen can make for ideal trail conditions. Or, on warmer days, waiting until later in the afternoon when the trails have dried out is sometimes an option.
One area that seems to remain consistently rideable through the depths of winter is Horse Ridge, located about 16 miles southeast of Bend.
The area features a wide-open, rocky, juniper forest, with plenty of climbing and descending options. The ridge tops out at about 4,700 feet in elevation and includes about 30 miles of singletrack trails.
From the top of Horse Ridge, one can view the vast High Desert for miles. To the north is the Badlands Wilderness, to the west are the snow-covered peaks of the Cascade Range, and to the east, the never-ending desert.
The area offers mountain bikers a chance to experience some of the best terrain and views in the High Desert of Central Oregon. The singletrack trails range from technical and rocky to smooth and flowing along the ridge. Loads of lava rock dot the trail on certain stretches. Loops or out-and-back rides, runs or hikes of 10 to 15 miles are possible.
From the west trailhead just off U.S. Highway 20 last week, I rode singletrack along a barbed-wire fence that paralleled the highway. That trail offered a relatively easier climb to the top of the ridge than other trails in the area.
Trail conditions were ideal, firm and tacky without any snow or mud.
I made a right turn and began a steep climb up the ridge, following a few switchbacks. Mount Jefferson, and even Mount Hood, glowed white against a brilliant blue sky to the northwest. Before long, I was on a side-hill trail that offered dramatic views of the Badlands to the north and Dry Canyon to the northeast.
The trail continued up through old, twisted juniper trees and sagebrush. After ascending nearly 1,000 feet, I arrived at an especially rocky and technical stretch. I paced myself to negotiate my way through the rock gardens, stopping to walk at a couple of spots.
After I topped out on the ridge, I began a speedy descent that led me to the east Horse Ridge trailhead. I turned around there and climbed back up the way I had come, knowing I would get to eventually descend back to the car at the west trailhead.
Riding downhill over rock gardens can be enjoyable on a full-suspension mountain bike, and I welcomed the challenge as I bounced through the technical sections. Areas like Horse Ridge are a good reason to invest in a full-suspension mountain bike.
The rocky sections at Horse Ridge have turned me off to the area in the past, but the 10-mile loop of Mad Max Drive (an old, cracked highway), Has No Horse and Sand Canyon trails avoids much of the lava rock and still offers plenty of variety. Maps of the Horse Ridge area are available at bendtrails.org.
I ended up riding about 12 miles in less than three hours, enjoying a perfect mix of challenging climbing, technical riding and fast downhill singletrack.
A variety of singletrack trails and loops can be accessed at Horse Ridge, offering mountain bikers, hikers and trail runners a memorable winter outing in Central Oregon.
