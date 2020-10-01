Tumalo Mountain is perhaps more known to Central Oregon locals as a wintertime destination, where they can hike to the summit, then ski or snowboard down the prominent northeast bowl of the 7,779-foot peak. Because of that, I have often discounted Tumalo as a fall hiking spot. But at 2 miles, it is a relatively short trail to the summit, and its location in the Cascade Range west of Bend offers a pretty easy route to some of the best views in the Central Oregon Cascades.
The trail is steep in certain locations, but the 4-mile round trip can be completed in about two hours or less. This makes it ideal for families with young children.
Directions: From Bend, drive about 20 miles southwest on Century Drive to Dutchman Flat Sno-park. The trail starts on the west end of the parking lot.
