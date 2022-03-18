Early season hiking can be difficult in Central Oregon, as many trails are still covered in snow, ice and mud.
But the trails near Crooked River Ranch offer some ideal options for March hiking.
Recently I made the trip north from Bend to Crooked River Ranch. The area is home to about 10 miles of trails along the Deschutes River Canyon and the Crooked River Gorge, managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the Crooked River National Grassland.
Three main trailheads are located along the canyons in Crooked River Ranch: Otter Bench at the end of the road along the Crooked River, Steelhead Falls on the Deschutes River, and Scout Camp, a bit farther downstream on the Deschutes.
My destination was the 3-mile Scout Camp Loop Trail along the Deschutes Canyon, which I had last hiked a few years ago.
Finding the trailhead is not that easy. But follow the directions included with this article and after eight turns through sprawling Crooked River Ranch — you will eventually arrive at the Scout Camp Loop Trailhead.
The trail, which starts out flat, cuts through rocky terrain of sagebrush and juniper trees before descending steeply into the canyon. Views of the immense rock walls and the river below open up to display the High Desert in all its glory.
The fishing in that remote part of the Middle Deschutes can be outstanding, so I brought along my fly rod, knowing that the trail would eventually skirt the river.
As I neared the water, the terrain changed from rocks and dirt to long grass and dense, green vegetation. I ducked through some bushes to find the edge of the riverbank, then walked out onto some boulders to find the ideal casting spot.
The Middle Deschutes below Crooked River Ranch is home to wild rainbow and brown trout, with many slots and pools that hold fish in the stretch that flows into Lake Billy Chinook.
I tied on a beadhead nymph and a strike indicator, and I tried to get the fly close to the bottom of the rock-strewn river. After about an hour of fishing and no luck, I continued along the trail.
The path took me directly below towering rock walls that form the beautiful canyon.
Eventually, the trail seemed to come to a dead end, but it actually goes up and over a 6-foot-tall rock ledge. After a relatively easy scramble up and over the rock, I continued on the dirt path on the other side.
The trail led me higher and higher up the canyon wall, and suddenly I found myself in a familiar spot. Across the river, Whychus Creek flowed into the Deschutes near the end of the Alder Springs Trail, which I have hiked on several occasions.
Hikers should be on the lookout for wildlife, as the area is rife with raptors and other bird species.
Eventually I made my way back up and out of the canyon. Pretty tired after covering only 3 miles, I turned left at the three-way junction and savored the flat stretch at the end of a steep, challenging hike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.