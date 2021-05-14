Whychus Canyon Preserve

Getting there: From Bend, drive northwest on U.S. Highway 20 for about 13 miles. Turn north on Fryrear Road and continue 5.5 miles to the intersection with state Highway 126. Turn left on Highway 126, travel 1 mile, then turn right on Goodrich Road. Follow Goodrich Road for about 1.5 miles until the paved road turns sharply right. Instead of following the curve, go straight onto the gravel road, following it for about 1.3 miles to a split in the road. Keep going straight north for another 0.4 miles to the trailhead parking area.

Difficulty: Easy if you stay on the canyon rim, intermediate to difficult if you follow the 5-mile loop down into the canyon. Trails are open to hikers only, and dogs must be on leash at all times.

Contact: deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017