The Fort Rock State Natural Area, about 70 miles southeast of Bend along the Oregon Outback Scenic Byway, offers a chance to learn about the geology and anthropology of that desolate part of Oregon. But it also gives hikers an opportunity to take a trek back in time. When they get off the flat trails and venture onto the rock, they can gain a keen perspective of this formation that was once an island in a large lake. The giant tuff ring (tuff is a porous rock formed by consolidation of volcanic ash) that is Fort Rock towers over the tiny community of Fort Rock in the middle of the sagebrush.
Getting there: From Bend, travel south on U.S. Highway 97. Just south of La Pine, turn left onto state Highway 31. After about 60 miles, follow County Road 5-10 for about 7 miles to Fort Rock.
