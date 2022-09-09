On what I hope was the last triple-digit temperature day of the season, I visited a hidden gem of a trail in a corner of Shevlin Park that is off the radar of most of the big regional park’s daily visitors. The Tree Farm trails are among the best-kept secrets in Central Oregon, and it lived up to this reputation on my recent morning visit.

Bend Park & Recreation District teamed up with Trust for Public Lands and West Bend Property Company a handful of years ago to apply for a Community Forest Program grant from the U.S. Forest Service to acquire The Tree Farm open space. The Miller Family’s legacy included the viable and productive tree farm, the water facility that provides water to the majority of Bend households, and a residential development.

Julie Brown is the communication and community relations manager for Bend Park and Recreation District.

