Summertime means spending time in the high country of the Central Oregon Cascades is an option for recreation. The upper elevations of the mountains offer cooler temperatures and interesting places to explore during the short window between when the snow melts and the snow flies again in the fall.
These high elevations are mostly designated wilderness areas that are managed by the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests. Pristine, natural landscapes and opportunities for solitude characterize congressionally designated wilderness areas. Unique or rare ecological components may also contribute to the value of a wilderness area.
Multiple wilderness areas span across the peaks west of Bend. The most commonly visited wilderness areas are the Three Sisters,Mt. Washington and Mt. Jefferson. Many of the trailheads to access these wilderness areas require a permit for both overnight and day use. The purpose of these permits is to protect the attributes that make these areas so special such as the delicate meadows, sparkling lakes, and winding trails.
Wilderness, as the root of the word suggests, should feel wild and remote. Over time, the popularity of Central Oregon’s wilderness has increased. The close proximity to towns, the relatively easy access from roads, and the rewarding summits or lakeside campsites all make it a desirable place for visitors and locals alike.
Wilderness areas are places where “where man himself is a visitor who does not remain,” the Wilderness Act of 1964 states. With constant use from outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds and abilities, there are times when these wilderness areas always have people within them. The permit system attempts to control the number of people within the areas at a given time to allow for natural processes to unfold and for other people to experience solitude.
If you do visit one of these high elevation wilderness areas, there are many things you can do to minimize your impact so that when you leave, it seems like you were never there.
Vegetation
Because running across a lawn at home or the park does little damage to the grass, it is easy to think that stepping on the meadows in the alpine would be harmless too. But that is not the case in these places where plants have only a few short months to grow. Some areas that appear to be bare ground might have vegetation emerging in the short window after the snow melts. Trampling these fragile plants could kill them before they even have a chance to grow.
The vibrant meadows of various flowers are an allure of the high-elevation wilderness areas. But stay on trails or rocky slopes to avoid crushing plants. It seems unconscionable to step on the very flowers coveted in a photo. They are still present because the many visitors who visited before you respectfully stayed out of a meadow.
Wildlife
Wilderness areas also provide a place for wildlife to thrive. Several species that prefer high elevations and to be undisturbed by people make their home in the alpine. Elusive creatures like the wolverine criss-cross the mountains taking the most extreme routes. A small animal called a pika resides in the rocky slopes of the mountains. Marmots, mountain goats and many other critters can be spotted in the wilderness areas of the Oregon Cascades.
Wildlife needs to be left undisturbed. Never approach a wild animal, attempt to feed or pet it. Animals have natural food sources that they evolved to thrive on. They can be adorable and fun to watch, but give them plenty of space so they can be their wild selves without interference from people.
Solitude
Many people visit wilderness to get away from the buzz of daily life. Out of respect for others, be discreet in these peaceful places. Leave music speakers at home and maybe even the ear buds. It’s difficult to maintain situational awareness with the key sense of hearing cut off. Avoid whooping and yelling especially around lakes or in campsites where sounds carry longer distances. Always adhere to wilderness regulations which include a limit of 12 people per group.
More information about wilderness regulations can be found by googling “Deschutes National Forest Wilderness Regulations” or in the information available when you purchase a permit.
Outdoors writer Cristina Peterson is an avid climber and trail runner.
