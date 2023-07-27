IMG_20200712_104826833_HDR.jpg

Wilderness areas are places where “where man himself is a visitor who does not remain,” the Wilderness Act of 1964 states, but there are times when the areas always have people within them.

 Cristina Peterson

Summertime means spending time in the high country of the Central Oregon Cascades is an option for recreation. The upper elevations of the mountains offer cooler temperatures and interesting places to explore during the short window between when the snow melts and the snow flies again in the fall.

These high elevations are mostly designated wilderness areas that are managed by the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests. Pristine, natural landscapes and opportunities for solitude characterize congressionally designated wilderness areas. Unique or rare ecological components may also contribute to the value of a wilderness area.

IMG_20200712_115828274_HDR.jpg

You can help preserve the "wild" in wilderness areas such as Mt. Jefferson Wilderness, seen in this photo by outdoors writer Cristina Peterson.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Outdoors writer Cristina Peterson is an avid climber and trail runner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.