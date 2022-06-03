Among local rider’s favorite trails since it was built in 2009, Funner is a trail with diverse features, from fast berms to challenging lava rock obstacles. I love to ride this trail because I can rip it fast taking the flow routes or ride it with some finesse and take the technical lines. It’s one trail with two personalities. I rode this trail with Todd Wells, who was one of the handful of Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA) volunteers who built Funner and has been instrumental in the maintenance and evolution that keeps this singletrack, well, funner!
Wells and I met at the “green gate” parking lot. This is off of Cascade Lakes Highway where Forest Road 170 intersects. After a short spin up Storm King to Junction 34 we started climbing Funner. It begins with some switchbacks through the trees, including “Normans Knuckle,” a rock feature that’s hard to clean and named for a bloody hand when it was being built. The Funner uphill route is signed in parts of the trail where climbing would be unpleasant, or a descending rider may not have sight lines to see an uphill rider. As Funner has become more popular and modern bikes allow riders to descend with more speed, uphill options keep getting added. When you are descending a feature called the “Tarmac” you will see pavers in the trail. These were placed on the extremely steep tread so riders might be able to hold traction to climb it.
Today, this is a downhill-only section, and I’m glad I don’t have to try to ride up it.
The top of Funner is at Wanoga Sno-park. You can shuttle the ride, but the uphill route is a nice climb, so I recommend doing it as an out and back.
The first thing you notice when you start to descend Funner are the log rides parallel to the trail. Some are low and wide, perfect for novice skinny riders, and others feature elevation, corners and drops at the end.
It is a great trail to work on these skills. Once you have confidence, give the Octolog a try.
The first third of Funner is full of flow. The newly refreshed “Zoom” section, named for the Zoom meeting a volunteer missed because he was having so much fun doing machine work on the trail, has features to jump and pump.
Next up is “Berming Man”. This is a series of bermed slalom turns that twist and turn down a corridor that was once a road. In trail building terms, we call this a road-to-trail conversion.
This was the first machine trail project Wells undertook, and it’s a testament to the good design as braking bumps are rarely present.
Unless you stop and take a hard look you would never notice you are riding down a road. Proceed with caution descending down “Berming Man,” as it’s also an uphill route.
As Funner gains more pitch, trail features start popping up everywhere, most of which have nicknames: “Cowbell” (stolen twice), “Betty Berms,” “Secrets,” “Octolog,” to name a few. The trail makes several forks. It is worth exploring every option, and I recommend getting off your bike and walking tricky features before you ride them the first time. If a feature is not for you, it’s not a problem. There are multiple lines, so you can find the one that’s right for you. Once you’ve ridden the trail a few times you can choose a fast route or one that requires some pizzaz. All trail splits merge so you won’t get lost.
Back at junction 34, you can head back to your car at the green gate, head out for more riding on Storm King or Tiddlywinks, or turn right around for another lap on Funner.
