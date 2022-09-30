The Green Lakes Trail is one of the most popular hikes in the Three Sisters Wilderness, possibly in all of Oregon.
But with the onset of fall and the Central Cascades Wilderness permit system limiting the number of users, I figured last week was an ideal time to return to Green Lakes for a long trail run.
The 8.4-mile roundtrip trek leads hikers and runners into the Green Lakes Basin, where South Sister and Broken Top loom over sparkling-emerald waters in a high-alpine wonderland. Along the way, several waterfalls surge on crystal-clear Fall Creek, which the trail follows through the forest.
I bought my $1 permit two days in advance on recreation.gov. The permits are required through Oct. 15, and after that, snow could become an issue, as the trail tops out at 6,565 feet in elevation.
The day of my planned trip to Green Lakes, I awoke to smoky skies and an air quality index in the unhealthy range in Bend. A quick check on Purple Air (map.purpleair.com) showed good air at Mount Bachelor, which is just a few miles from the Green Lakes Trailhead.
I made the 35-minute drive west of Bend along Cascade Lakes Highway, and sure enough, was welcomed by blue skies and fresh air upon arriving at the trailhead.
The Green Lakes Trail has an elevation gain of 1,150 feet over 4.2 miles, so much of it is a gradual ascent, which is perfect for trail running. My plan was to run the flatter sections and walk the steeper portions.
Many trails in Central Oregon lead hikers through deep forest before the payoff of dramatic mountain views at the end. But on the Green Lakes Trail, trekkers are treated to beautiful scenery throughout almost the entire path.
After the first half-mile, 30-foot Fall Creek Falls surges through the deep, green forest. Then, for the next 1.5 miles, a series of lower waterfalls churn along the creek.
Eventually I arrived at a junction to Moraine Lake, and the trial flattened out into an open meadow area. I crossed two footbridges, then began to climb again, switching from running to walking.
Across the creek, a rocky lava flow included glinting black obsidian as I neared the Green Lakes Basin. Once I crested the next ridge, I was treated to the dramatic views of the Green Lakes, with South Sister dominating the horizon to the northwest and Broken Top to the east.
I continued along a trail that led to the south shore of the main Green Lake to rest, eat an energy bar, and soak in the scenery. That would be my turnaround point, although the trail continues along the east shore of the main lake to Green Lakes Pass at 7,035 feet, for even more incredible alpine views.
User paths from the south shore of the main lake lead to the summits of South Sister and Broken Top.
After spending a half hour or so enjoying the breathtaking scenery and walking along a few other spur trails, I decided to make my way back down. I was able to run almost the entire descent, making good time and encountering only a few other hikers and runners.
The solitude, combined with the clean air, waterfalls and mountain vistas, made for a memorable trail run. By the time I arrived back at the Green Lakes Trailhead, I had run/hiked 9.2 miles in about 2 hours, 20 minutes, with about 1,800 feet of elevation gain.
The Green Lakes Trail is popular for many reasons — accessibility and breathtaking beauty among them — but now is the time to rediscover this Central Oregon gem.
