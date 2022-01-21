It’s time to wax those skis and get ready to race.
The thriving nordic ski community of Central Oregon will come together over the next two weekends for two big races west of Bend.
After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the 19th edition of the Great Nordeen returns to Mt. Bachelor on Sunday, and the Tour of Meissner returns to Meissner Sno-park on Jan. 29.
“Super, super excited,” said Molly Cogswell-Kelley, event organizer for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, which runs the Great Nordeen. “It will be really fun. I think people are really excited. (The races) absolutely bring the nordic ski community together.”
Billed as the largest cross-country ski race in Central Oregon, the 18-kilometer Great Nordeen runs from Mt. Bachelor’s West Village Lodge to Wanoga Sno-park on Deschutes National Forest trails. Also part of the Great Nordeen is a 15K fatbike race, starting from Mt. Bachelor’s Sunrise Lodge and following the same route as the 18K ski race.
The Great Nordeen is a benefit for MBSEF, which offers youth skiing and snowboarding programs. Registration is available at www.mbsef.org or by calling 541-388-0002, and the entry fee is $50. The deadline for online registration is Friday at 11:59 p.m. In-person registration is available Saturday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the MBSEF facility in Bend at 2765 NW Lolo Drive.
Cogswell-Kelley said she is expecting about 160 racers total.
“The events we’ve put on lately, we’ve had a lot of success and a lot of attendance because people weren’t able to participate last year,” Cogswell-Kelley said. “Cyclocross season was very popular, and our ski swap was a record ski swap for attendance.”
On Jan. 29, the Tour of Meissner 30K classic nordic race will be held at Virginia Meissner Sno-park, just southwest of Bend. There is also a wooden-ski division offered.
Registration for the Tour of Meissner is available at www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=244164. The race is limited to 200 participants, and the registration deadline is Monday. There is no entry fee, but the suggested donation to Meissner Nordic is $20.
The Tour of Meissner was staged last January but was limited to 50 skiers.
“It’s nice we can do this, and we’re taking a lot of precautions,” said David Smullin, organizer of the Tour of Meissner. He added that masks will be required at the start and finish but not while racing.
The Tour of Meissner was an annual tradition for many years in Central Oregon, but it disappeared from the calendar for several winters until 2020, when Smullin brought it back.
Smullin, an avid nordic skier from Bend who coaches Redmond-area high school skiers, is entered into the wooden ski race along with one other skier and is trying to recruit other skiers with old wooden skis to take part.
“My first non-wooden skis were 1977,” Smullin said. “There are people who still have them, I know that.”
Signs that mark the challenging Tour of Meissner course will remain up through Feb. 6 for the virtual Boulder Mountain Tour (bouldermountaintour.com). The Boulder Mountain Tour is an annual nordic ski race in Ketchum, Idaho, held every early February, that draws skiers from across the Northwest. The race is being held in-person this winter on Feb. 5, but there is also a virtual option Feb. 1-6.
Organizers of the event are encouraging nordic skiers from all over the world to participate virtually on a course of their choosing from distances of 15K to 30K. The website offers several suggestions throughout the country, including the 30K course for the Tour of Meissner.
Smullin said a big contingent of skiers from Bend make the trip to Ketchum each February to race the Boulder Mountain Tour. He even takes some of his high school skiers from Redmond to race there every year.
The Tour of Meissner is suitable for all skill levels, Smullin said, because touring classic skiers can take their time and go at their own pace.
“It’s long and it has a lot of climbing, but it’s something that anybody can do,” Smullin said. “Anybody can tour. It’s not skating. It brings people together and gets them out on the course and gives them a good tour of the trails. A lot of people don’t venture that far out on the trails, and this sort of introduces them to a lot of trails.”
Last year, the winner finished in about 1 hour, 40 minutes, but some racers can be out on the course for five hours, Smullin said.
For more information on the Tour of Meissner, email dhsmullin@gmail.com or call 541-390-8957.
