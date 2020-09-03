Summer's just about over, and that means the days are numbered at your favorite swimming hole. True to form, on Tuesday, the first day of September, it was 52 degrees, according to my home thermometer.
No, summer's not officially over, but you can read the writing on the wall. Autumn equinox is set to arrive in just a hair under three weeks. All of which means cold is coming, swimming outside is imperiled at best. But that's OK, for now is the hour of hot springs.
We're lucky to live in an area with volcanic activity. (That's not something you hear very often.) You can drive and find hot springs both east and west of Central Oregon. You can even pay for the privilege of visiting private ones with some more developed offerings. Or you can just head to Newberry Caldera.
According to the Deschutes National Forest, in which Newberry National Volcanic Monument is situated, the caldera spans 17 miles of an active, 1,200-square-mile volcano, which is about the size of Rhode Island — that may be diminutive for a state, but it's ginormous for a volcano.
In the monument, there's a lot of cool stuff to see: Paulina Peak, which checks in at just under 8,000 feet. There's Paulina Creek Falls, which drains out of Paulina Lake, one of two lakes in the caldera.
The other is East Lake. Both lakes have shoreline pools that people have dug in order to allow the springs' hot waters to mix with the colder lake water, making it bearable. Something to keep in mind if you plan to go: These are makeshift, DIY pools — more like tubs — so don't go expecting Michelin-rated amenities.
I'd been to the Paulina Lake hot springs many times, including one memorable day when my daughters were young and we spent an entire day visiting all the spots I just mentioned two paragraphs ago, along with the natural rock slides on Paulina Creek. The last stop that time was Paulina Lake's hot springs, which if you don't have a boat entails hiking at least 1.25 miles along its eastern shore from Little Crater Campground. The kids were tired, I was cranky and if memory serves we rounded one bend in the trail to see a couple of elderly nudists climbing in or out of one of the DIY pools.
I actually feel bad because back then, I wasn't aware of East Lake's own hot springs, also dug into the shoreline so that, again, the colder lake water can commingle with the naturally heated water at lake's edge.
That may be because we visited earlier in the summer, and according to oregondiscovery.com, East Lake's springs tend to be submerged until July, when the lake levels drop enough to expose the shoreline springs.
Once I arrived at East Lake, I parked at the Hot Springs boat ramp, and headed west along the lake's southern shore. It was a pleasant walk on loose pumice-y soil, and I could see a different shoreline trail farther inland, but the water levels were low — which boded well for my quest.
As I ambled along, dog on leash (as required) I took in the sights: the pine forest stretching around the lake, the towering hills, cliffs and other geologic features, when suddenly I heard the splash of an osprey right next to one of the many fishing boats peppering the lake.
At any rate, it was a much shorter walk than the one to get to Paulina Lake's more popular hot springs.
It couldn't have been much over a quarter of a mile when I arrived at the first two pools I spied, as I could still see my car. A mom and her two kids were hanging out at the first pool, and we talked hot springs shop for a minute or two. Yes, there were more around the bend where a cliff lines the water. With lake levels as low as they are, it was no problem getting around the cliff.
A few more minutes of walking and I arrived at more of the small, shallow tubs, which their makers had lined with rocks, mud and logs. Besides the cliff, another way to know you're in the right spot is the abundant algae and the telltale sulfur smell. That odor may bother some folks, but I've spent some time in the outdoors, in places where there are sometimes pit toilets. Pit toilets smell far worse.
I picked one of the cleaner ones, and settled in for a quiet morning's soak, the sound of bubbles, birds and boats for company.
