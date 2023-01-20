Getting outside is the goal. That’s it. Anything beyond that, count it as a win.
This was the best advice from a friend when asked about any tips for skiing with a 1½-year-old. Winter activities with children have their obstacles: the gear can be expensive, the timing can be tricky, fitting an outing in between naps and meals, and it takes patience. Kids move slowly sometimes and getting them all bundled up can be an exhausting feat itself. But bringing little kids to a winter wonderland gives them a memorable experience. And maybe it helps them be adaptable to go outside in all weather conditions.
Some days I wonder if it’s worth the effort. And almost every time, the answer is yes.
How to haul them along
Using a tow behind-style sled seems like a popular way to tote young kids along for winter activities. These can be used while nordic skiing, snowshoeing or even on mellow backcountry ski tours. Lulled by the rhythmic movement, some kids might easily fall asleep. Others might be captivated by seeing the sights go by. These pull-behind sleds can be expensive and hard to find used. Even then, they’re often still priced quite high, or they get purchased quickly if they’re a good deal. Some parents say that narrow, windy snowshoe trails can also make towing the sled difficult.
More affordable options, and ones that many families might already have in their kid gear, are backpack carriers or soft carriers that can be used to carry a baby either on the front or back of the adult. Keep in mind that snow-covered, quiet forest roads make great options for skiing or snowshoeing because they are often wider and have gentler grades.
Adjust expectations
Another excellent tip is to adjust expectations. When heading out with small children, make the objective about them. Focus on giving your child the opportunity to see snow, to experience winter. Keep it simple and don’t get too disappointed if you don’t make it far. Have contingency plans or be OK abandoning any plan at all if things aren’t going well. It’s not the time to get tunnel vision on a particular distance or tour. Toddlers starting to walk may get impatient in the backpack or sled, so keep outings short or give them opportunities to walk and explore in the snow on their own, too.
Bundle up
This may seem obvious but remember that the child isn’t working hard to tow a sled or haul a backpack with another human in it. They will need to be dressed warmer. One-piece snow suits work well for really little ones. Some have sleeves that fold over the hands and insulated hoods for added warmth. These can be convenient, especially if your child doesn’t keep their gloves and hat on. A blanket can also be cozy in the sled. Keep a close eye on children for signs that they are getting cold such as cold, bright red hands, feet or nose, shivering or just general fussiness. Bring extra layers for everyone.
Bring snacks
Another thing to bring extra for everyone: snacks. The cold can make some people hungrier. And toddler appetites are unpredictable. It may be hard to eat while out on the trail especially if you want to keep moving to stay warm. A short tailgate snack session can help make the ride home more pleasant.
You’re doing great
Attempting to go on a winter adventure with small children is no easy task. However far you make it, know that you’re doing great. You may have a great outing. You may learn lessons for next time. Getting outside with little kids is like any other hard thing. It gets easier the more you do it. Avoid comparing your adventure with what you see on social media or hear from other people. It can be easy to assume that other families have epic adventures. But that photo that looks like it was taken in the middle of the snowy woods could have been snapped with the car just outside the frame. Find value in your own effort whatever that turns out to be.
More info on sno-parks
Sno-parks provide access to most established winter trails in the area for both skiing and snowshoeing. Sno-parks are often on Forest Service land but require a pass from ODOT that is valid anywhere in Oregon. This link provides locations and conditions for Oregon sno-parks. On the left side menu are links to more information about the passes and where they can be purchased. tripcheck.com/pages/sno-parks
Outdoors writer Cristina Peterson is an avid climber and trail runner.
