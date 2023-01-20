PXL_20230117_001918570.jpg

Writer Cristina Peterson and son take in the scenery during a recent outing.

 Drew Peterson/Submitted photo

Getting outside is the goal. That’s it. Anything beyond that, count it as a win.

This was the best advice from a friend when asked about any tips for skiing with a 1½-year-old. Winter activities with children have their obstacles: the gear can be expensive, the timing can be tricky, fitting an outing in between naps and meals, and it takes patience. Kids move slowly sometimes and getting them all bundled up can be an exhausting feat itself. But bringing little kids to a winter wonderland gives them a memorable experience. And maybe it helps them be adaptable to go outside in all weather conditions.

Outdoors writer Cristina Peterson is an avid climber and trail runner.

