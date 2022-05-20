With the lovely spring weather, it’s a great time to get the family out for a stroller run or walk. Many neighborhoods and U.S. Forest Service roads are pretty stroller-friendly, but for paths that take you somewhere in between the tame sidewalk subdivision and rugged dirt roads, read on. Below are several places around Central Oregon for smooth stroller outings. Make it a goal to check them all out.
Sun-Lava Path
Located south of Bend, this is great to visit in the summer or fall, though it’s often snow-covered in winter and early spring.
The shaded paved path goes through ponderosa pine forests from Lava Lands Visitor Center south of Bend to Benham Falls on the Deschutes River then continues to Sunriver totaling about 5.5 miles one way.
It’s an accessible path so it’s a smooth cruise without any steep grades. If older kids want to pedal along on the stroller adventure, the Sun Lava Path could be perfect for that. Lava Lands and Benham Falls are managed by the Deschutes National Forest, Northwest Forest Passes or Federal Recreation Passes are required at the parking areas. More information: tinyurl.com/sunlava
Shevlin ParkTumalo Creek flows through this iconic Bend park with aspen and larch growing among the ponderosas. The verdant riparian areas and crystal clear water make it a refreshing and pleasant place to explore. This park is also managed by BPRD and has a lot of trails, most of which are not very stroller friendly. But the road from the lower parking lot is paved and goes just over 2 miles to a gravel path along the creek. If you take that and loop back around to the road making it a lollipop, it adds up to about 5 miles. More info: bendparksandrec.org/trail/shevlin-park-trails
Dry Canyon Trail in Redmond
This paved path, over 4 miles in length, cuts right through Redmond at the bottom of an intriguing canyon. Despite being right in town, the scenery includes craggy canyon walls, beautiful bunch grasses, scattered juniper trees, and even historic relics. It doesn’t have a lot of shade in some sections, so it can be brutal in the summer sun. The West Canyon Rim Park on NW Rimrock Drive is a good starting place, especially if the playground is an attractive amenity for older kids. Otherwise, the trailhead on Northwest 19th Street at the northern end of the path has a nice parking area and picnic tables. More info: tinyurl.com/drycyon
Rimrock Trail
A paved path about 3 miles long parallels Cascade Lakes Highway, totaling almost 6 miles out and back and with a little add on down to LOGE. Park at the Rimrock Trailhead to go uphill first and then mostly downhill on the way back or at the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station at the junction with Forest Road 41. This is another accessible path on Deschutes National Forest so even the uphill is a gentle incline. This path can get snowy and icy in the winter and has a mix of shade and sun so it’s probably best visited in spring, fall, or early mornings in the summer. More info: tinyurl.com/rimroc
Pine Nursery Park
This 159-acre park in northeast Bend boasts 4.5 miles of paved paths woven throughout it, along with a paved 1.25-mile loop, as well as some unpaved paths. The paved paths can be found dry and clear in winter, and they’re wide and relatively level, making them stroller- and family-friendly with room to pedal and push those bicycles and skateboards for the older kids in your group, who might also find the playground area appealing. More info: bendparksandrec.org/park/pine-nursery-park
