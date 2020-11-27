Clayton Kellogg, a ski technician at the Powder House Ski & Snowboard in Bend estimates that each week day, roughly 30 to 50 pairs of skis are tuned up.
He thinks that number will grow once more snow falls and the ski season finally opens, creating late nights at the shop once they shift to next-day repairs.
Powder House Ski & Snowboard and Skjersaa’s are gearing up for the winter season. With Mt. Bachelor getting blanketed with snow and scheduled to open Dec. 7 for passholders, it is a good time to start getting the ski gear in order.
Much like checking a vehicle before a road trip, skis need a check up before heading to the mountains. It’s important to make sure the bindings are functioning properly and fit with the boots or to determine if the harsh elements have worn down the skis, creating shore shots in the skis.
“You should get your skis tuned once a year,” said Todd McGee, the owner of Powder House Ski & Snowboard. “If you are skiing a lot, you might want to get them tuned a little bit more than that.”
Making sure that the skis are properly waxed can lead to a more enjoyable experience on the slopes or the cross-country skiing trail. McGee compared waxing of skis and snowboards to skin care. Unwaxed skis, like dry skin, are easily irritated and can lead to damaging of the board. Whereas wax keeps the skis and snowboards soft so that if a rider hit a rock, it doesn’t cause as much damage. It also helps smooth out the ride.
“You want to wax every fourth or fifth time, colder snow maybe more often,” McGee said. “It is the equivalent of changing the oil in your car. It just makes the skis last longer, and you are going to get a better ride and glide out of it. If you take a pair that are waxed and a pair that aren’t and you go down a hill and hit a semi flat stop, the waxed skis are going to go so much farther.”
Also helping make the ride smoother are fat skis, which are exceed 100 millimeters.
Some might notice that skis are starting to get a little wider. As skis evolve, the wider the skis have become the new norm because they better handle the different terrain. Wider skis distribute the rider’s weight over a greater surface which makes the rider lighter on the snow.
“There is a lot of exploratory terrain and mixed conditions here,” said Marshall Holmes of Skjersaa, which is holding a Black Friday sale throughout the weekend. “Pacific Northwest skiing you get icy, choppy snow; it is really helpful to have that fat rocker in front.”
