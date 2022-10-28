Before we know it, temperatures will drop, and snow will be flying. That means it’s time to get ready for your adventures on trails or in the ungroomed backcountry snow. But the word from local businesses who supply cross country ski gear is plan ahead.
“Gear supply will see shortages mid to late season,” said Dan McGarigle at Pine Mountain Sports. Kevin Ganey at Mountain Supply added, “Decide what you like and buy early.”
Last year, getting ski gear was difficult because of COVID-caused supply chain problems and a fire that occurred at the Fischer ski manufacturing plant in 2020. This year, local stores expect a good supply of equipment to begin the season. Fischer rebuilt its plant in Ukraine, only to have it close briefly at the beginning of the war with Russia. Since then, it has ramped up production and shipped its supply of skis early this season.
Salomon, well-known for its classic ski equipment, has re-emerged in backcountry ski gear with its new Escape Outback line.
Changes you can expect to see this year include a shift to more metal edges, both partial and full metal. And boots are getting sturdier, more like downhill boots. Representatives from REI, WebSki, GearFix, and Pine Mountain Sports all indicated that the popularity of NNN and NNNBC-type bindings continues to grow, although three-pin bindings have had a resurgence for backcountry skiing.
There are also more options for adjustable poles for the backcountry this year. For example, the Rossignol BC 100 and the Fischer BC Vario have appeared on the market for those deep-snow days among the trees.
Not ready to buy? There are options. Pine Mountain Sports and GearFix, among others, rent equipment to try out different styles before you buy. GearFix also sells used equipment on consignment. Stock is expected to be good at the beginning of the season — so, again, plan ahead.
If you are just starting out this year to ski cross country, folks from WebSki, REI, Pine Mountain Sports, GearFix, and Mountain Supply all emphasized picking your boots out first. Get a good fitting boot and then add the binding, skis and poles.
Kalen Medina at REI advises, “Ask yourself what type of skiing are you interested in. Skate skiing? Backcountry? Are you into deep snow? Off track? Steep? Alpine tele? Start with the right boots for your type of skiing, then build your package around a pair of good fitting boots.”
Still confused by all the options? Central Oregon Nordic Club has a webinar to help you understand poles, waxing, camber and the different binding styles. Find it at tinyurl.comSkiGearTalk.
And, if you’re upgrading your gear and have older equipment you want to get rid of, consignment at GearFix is a good option. Your old equipment may help a beginning skier get a chance to experience the outdoors. And if you want to support your favorite local charity, you have the option of donating the proceeds from the sale to one of more than 50 nonprofits in our region: Central Oregon Nordic Club, Oregon Adaptive Sports, Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, and Central Oregon Trail Alliance are among the groups that support local winter sports and could benefit from the sale of your gear.
