Before we know it, temperatures will drop, and snow will be flying. That means it’s time to get ready for your adventures on trails or in the ungroomed backcountry snow. But the word from local businesses who supply cross country ski gear is plan ahead.

“Gear supply will see shortages mid to late season,” said Dan McGarigle at Pine Mountain Sports. Kevin Ganey at Mountain Supply added, “Decide what you like and buy early.”

—Central Oregon Nordic Club (conordicclub.org)

