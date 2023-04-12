The Pilot Butte Summit Road opens at 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution, taking into consideration pedestrians who have grown accustomed to the lack of vehicles, said park manager Joe Wanamaker.
“You also never know when a bicycle will come around the corner so I urge drivers to please be alert, courteous, and drive slowly,” Wanamaker said.
Pilot Butte State Park is located at 1310 NE Highway 20 in Bend. The summit road gate will open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. daily.
Sad to go back to prioritizing cars on one of the few pedestrian refuges in our city
