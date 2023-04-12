Pilot Butte road gate (copy)

The gate to Pilot Butte opens Friday.

 David Jasper/The Bulletin file

The Pilot Butte Summit Road opens at 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution, taking into consideration pedestrians who have grown accustomed to the lack of vehicles, said park manager Joe Wanamaker.

“You also never know when a bicycle will come around the corner so I urge drivers to please be alert, courteous, and drive slowly,” Wanamaker said.

Bulletin staff report

(1) comment

373749

Sad to go back to prioritizing cars on one of the few pedestrian refuges in our city

