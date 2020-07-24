For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Beach Day Use: Open
- Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open; deadfall reported
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
- Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Broken Top Trailhead: Closed; access road is closed due to snow and mud
- Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
- Cascade Lakes Welcome Station: Closed; COVID-19 exposure limitations, will open when possible
- Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open
- Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall, unknown conditions on Clover Meadow trail
- Chush Falls: Open; snow free until last half-mile
- Cinder Beach Day Use: Closed; operated by the Suttle Lodge
- Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
- Cold Springs Day Use: Open
- Coral Swamp Trailhead: Closed; Hazard trees
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
- Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
- Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open
- Crater Rim Trailhead: Open
- Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
- Cultus Lake Picnic Area: Open
- Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
- Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; likely snow free for the first mile, deep snow beyond on the trail up to South Sister
- Dillon Day Use: Open
- Dutchman Trailhead: Open; Tumalo Mountain likely clear
- Edison Trailhead: Open
- Elk Lake Day Use: Open
- Elk Lake Trailhead: Open
- Fall River Headwaters: Open
- Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; trail is snow free with patches in the basin, light deadfall, heavy deadfall from Pole Creek trail to Park Meadow Junction
- Green Ridge Lookout: Closed; COVID-19 exposure limitations, will open when possible
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open
- Head of the Metolius: Open
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open
- Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown on the trail to Waso Lake
- Johnny Lake Trail: Open
- Lake Creek Trail: Open
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open; non-motorized traffic only
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Snow with deadfall
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open
- Lava Island Day Use: Open
- Lava Lake Day Use: Open
- Lava Lands Visitor Center: Closed; COVID-19 exposure limitations, will open when possible
- Lava Lands/Sun Lava Trailhead: Open
- Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Closed; COVID-19 exposure limitations, will open when possible
- Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open
- Little Crater Day Use: Open
- Little Fawn Day Use: Open
- Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open:
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
- Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
- Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; light blowdown for the first mile into the wilderness area, unknown beyond
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Meek Lake Trail: Unknown
- Meissner Trailhead: Open
- Mile Camp Day Use: Open
- Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond
- Mirror Lakes: Open; snow free with likely light deadfall
- Moraine Lake: Open; unknown deadfall, please stay on trail and walk single file to protect the fragile meadow
- Osprey Point Day Use: Open
- Pacific Crest Trail: Moderate blowdown throughout with deep snow on higher elevations
- Park Meadow: Open; clear from the trailhead to 1/4-mile west of Whychus Creek
- Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
- Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
- Paulina Peak: Open; some snow possible
- Paulina Visitor Center: Closed; COVID-19 exposure limitations, will open when possible
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open
- Pine Mountain: Open
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open
- Quinn River Day Use: Open
- Rimrock Trailhead: Open
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
- Scout Lake Day Use: Open
- Simax North and South Beach area: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Closed; hazard trees
- Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open
- Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; clear of downfall to Blow Lake with likely light deadfall to junction with Senoj Lake
- Skyliners Trailhead: Open
- Slough Day Use: Open
- South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
- Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open; likely snow free with light deadfall
- Steve Larson Trailhead: Open
- Sunset View Day Use: Open
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; trail is closed from Blue Bay Campground to Suttle Lake Lodge for tree removal
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
- Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Likely snow free
- Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
- Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
- Todd Creek Horse Camp: Open; likely snow free
- Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; stay on trails and walk single file to protect the fragile meadow
- Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
- Wanoga Trailhead: Open
- Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
- Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
- Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
- Winopee Trailhead: Open; nonwilderness section is clear, in wilderness section the trail is clear to Muskrat Lake, stock not recommended
Ochoco National Forest
- Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
- Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open; campground remains closed
- Baneberry Trailhead: Open
- Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
- Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
- Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
- Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
- Cougar East Trailhead: Open
- Cougar West Trailhead: Open
- Cyrus Trailhead: Open
- Fry Trailhead: Open
- Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
- Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
- Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open
- Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open
- Keeton Trailhead: Open
- Kelsey Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
- Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
- Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
- Payten Trailhead: Open
- Potlid North Trailhead: Open
- Potlid South Trailhead: Open
- Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead : Open
- Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
- Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
- Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
- Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
- South Prong Trailhead: Open
- Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
- Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
- Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
- Walton Lake Trailhead: Open
- Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
- Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
- Alpine Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
- Big Sky Park: Open; maintain social distancing
- Cascade Highlands Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
- Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
- Coyner Trail: Open maintain social distancing
- Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open; maintain social distancing
- Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open; maintain social distancing
- Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open; maintain social distancing
- Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open; maintain social distancing
- Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; one way trail, closed to bikes, keep dogs leashed, maintain social distancing
- Discovery Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
- Haul Road Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
- Larkspur Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
- Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
- Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open; maintain social distancing
- Rockridge Park Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
- Sawyer Park Trails: Open; maintain social distancing
- Shevlin Park Trails: Open; maintain social distancing
- Stone Creek Park Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
- West Bend Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
Oregon State Parks
- Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; limited services; restrooms open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and may close without notice
- Cove Palisades State Park: Open; reduced services
- Fort Rock Cave: Closed; seasonal
- Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; limited services; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
- Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions
- La Pine State Park: Open; reduced services
- Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
- Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint : Open; reduced services; day-use open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Facilities may close without notice
- Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; reduced services; Powder House Cove and Roberts Bay boat ramps are closed; no open flames in backcountry areas of the park; cabins and boat-in camping is closed
- Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; Misery Ridge has reopened, wear a mask if you cannot keep 6-feet distance or cannot get off the trail. Chute trail is one-way only getting out of the park, please use Canyon Trail getting into the park. Biovac is closed. Be prepared to turn around if crowded. Climbing restrictions have lifted after a successful raptor nesting season.
- Tumalo State Park: Open; reduced services
Camping
Note — annual campfire restrictions are now in place on portions of the Deschutes, John Day, White and Crooked Rivers as well as BLM land along Lake Billy Chinook. See centraloregonfire.org for more details.
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open; no water
- Allingham Campground: Open
- Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no water, no campfires
- Big River Campground: Closed; no water
- Blue Bay Campground: Open
- Bull Bend Campground Closed; no water
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- Candle Creek Campground: Open; no water
- Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open; stock water only
- China Hat Campground: Open
- Cinder Hill Campground: Open
- Cold Springs Campground: Open; no water
- Contorta Flat Campground: Open; no water
- Contorta Point Group Campground: Closed
- Cow Meadow Campground: Closed; no water, no campfires
- Crane Prairie Campground: Partially open
- Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no water
- Crescent Lake Campground: Open; water coming soon
- Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Closed
- Cultus Lake Campground: Open
- Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
- Driftwood Campground: Closed; hazard trees; no water
- East Davis Lake Campground: Open
- East Lake Campground: Open
- Elk Lake Campground: Open
- Fall River Campground: Closed; pending staffing
- Fall River Guard Station: Open; reservation only
- Gorge Campground: Open; no water
- Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open
- Green Ridge Lookout: Closed
- Gull Point Campground: Open
- Indian Ford Campground: Open; no water
- Jack Creek Campground: Open; no water
- Lava Camp Lake Campground: Closed; no water, no campfires
- Lava Lake Campground: Open
- Link Creek Campground: Open
- Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open
- Little Crater Campground: Open
- Little Cultus Campground: Open
- Little Fawn Campground: Open; no water, group camp remains closed
- Little Lava Lake: Campground: Open
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open; water coming soon
- Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open; no water
- Mallard Marsh Campground: Open; no water
- McKay Crossing Campground: Open
- Monty Campground: Open; no campfires
- Newberry Group Campground: Open
- North Davis Creek Campground: Closed; no water, no campfires
- North Twin Lake Campground: Open; no water
- Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water
- Paulina Lake Campground: Open
- Perry South Campground: Open
- Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
- Pine Rest Campground: Open; no water
- Pioneer Ford Campground: Open; water coming soon
- Point Campground: Open; no water
- Prairie Campground: Open
- Princess Creek Campground: Open
- Pringle Falls Campground: Closed; no water, no campfires
- Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
- Quinn River Campground: Closed; no water
- Reservoir Campground: Closed; no water, no campfires
- Riverside Campground: Open; no water
- Rock Creek Campground: Open; no water
- Scout Lake Campground: Closed; no campfires
- Sheep Bridge Campground: Closed; no water
- Simax Group Campground: Closed
- Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open
- Smiling River Campground: Open
- Soda Creek Campground: Open; no water, no campfires
- South Campground: Open; no water
- South Shore Campground: Open; water coming soon
- South Twin Lake Campground: Open
- Spring Campground: Open
- Sunset Cove Campground: Open
- Three Creek Lake Campground: Closed; hazard trees; no water
- Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
- Trapper Creek Campground: Open
- West South Twin Campground: Open
- Windy Group Campground: Closed
- Wyeth Campground: Closed; no water
Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland
- Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open
- Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open
- Barnhouse Campground: Open
- Big Spring Campground: Open
- Biggs Springs Campground: Open
- Bingham Springs Campground: Open
- Cold Springs Guard Station: Closed
- Cottonwood Campground: Open
- Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open
- Cyrus Horse Camp: Open
- Deep Creek Campground: Open
- Dry Creek Horse Camp: Closed
- Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open
- Frazier Campground: Closed
- Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open
- Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open; managed by Crook County
- Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open
- Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open
- Ochoco Divide Campground: Open
- Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open
- Ochoco Forest Campground: Open
- Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavillion: Closed
- Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Closed
- Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Closed
- Scotts Campground: Closed
- Skull Hollow Campground: Open
- Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open
- Walton Lake Campground: Open; group site closed
- Whistler Campground: Open
- White Rock Campground: Closed
- Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open
- Wildwood Campground: Closed
- Wiley Flat Campground: Closed
- Wolf Creek Campground: Open
- Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open
BLM — Prineville District
- Barr Road North Staging Area: Open
- Big Bend Campground: Open
- Buckhorn Staging Area: Open
- Castle Rock Campground: Open
- Chimney Rock Campground: Open
- Cobble Rock Campground: Open
- Lone Pine Campground: Open
- Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open
- Palisades Campground: Open;
- Post Pile Campground: Open
- Steelhead Falls: Open, no potable water
- Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
- Arnold Ice Cave: Sandy and loose
- Dry River Canyon: Closed to protect nesting raptors
- Horse Butte Loop: Sandy and loose
- All other trails riding well
Phil's Trail Complex
- Expressway, Marvin's Garden, Ticket to Ride (North and South) and Upper Storm King: Sandy and loose
- C.O.D., Phil's and Upper Whoops are riding well with deadfall reported
- All other trails are riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Duodenum: Riding well with deadfall reported
- Dinah Moe Humm, Tiddlywinks and Tyler's Traverse: Sandy and loose
- All other trails are riding well
North of Skyliner trails
- Lower and Upper Mrazek: Sandy and loose
- All other trails are riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
- Lower Flagline, S.S.T., Sector 16, Swampy Lakes Loop, Swampy-Dutchman, Tumalo Ridge and Upper Flagline: Sandy and loose
- Middle Flagline: Closed until Aug. 15 to protect elk habitat
- All other trails are riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
- Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose
- Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Riding well
- Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Riding well; deadfall reported
Mt. Bachelor
- Last Chance and Redline need new reports
- All other trails are riding well
Sunriver area trails
- Black Rock: Sandy and Loose
- Crater Rim, Elko Point and La Pine State Park: Riding well; deadfall reported
- All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
- 66 Trails and Cougar Creek: Riding well; deadfall reported
- All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
- Green Ridge and Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte): Riding well; deadfall reported
- Metolius-Windigo (99) and Peterson Ridge Tie: Sandy and loose
- All trails riding well
Maston complex
- All trails reporting sandy and loose conditions
Redmond trails
- Dry Canyon: Riding well; deadfall reported
- All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. July 23.
- Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,200 cfs; rainbow trout, steelhead; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, skwala, march brown, sulpin
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,710 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, pale morning dun, sulpin, baitfish; Water and access conditions are good, no bait allowed, fishing for brown and rainbow trout on rapalas and spinners.
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,780 cfs; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fishing is fair to good on flies and lures, no bait allowed
- Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,213 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; fishing is fair for rainbows, no bait allowed
- Fall River: No flow data available; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only; long leaders and 6-7x tippet and mid-day fishing is recommended
- Metolius River: 1,360 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only; fishing has been fair
- Tumalo Creek: 14.9 cfs; rainbow trout
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 244 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 697 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 80% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; fishing is good for "cranebows" and fair for bass, algae bloom throughout the lake but heaviest by the dam.
- Wickiup Reservoir: 25% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish
- Prineville Reservoir: 52% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair
- East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; Fishing is fair with still-fishing, trolling, fly fishing, jigging and casting being the best methods.
- Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; fishing is fair for kokanee and browns. Recommended still-fishing, trolling, fly fishing and jigging.
- Ochoco Reservoir: 32% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; fishing is fair to good
- Haystack Reservoir: 84% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; fishing for rainbow trout is fair on bait, troll and flies. Warm water species picking up
- Lake Billy Chinook: Algae bloom.
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies
- Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; Still and fly fishing with casting lures toward the bank; fishing is good. Algae bloom.
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; bait, lures and flies are best with still-fishing or trolled
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll the depths for mackinaw and shallows for rainbow
- Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
- Crescent Lake: 47% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; fair to good fishing for rainbow trout and kokanee
- Odell Lake: Recreational use advisory in effect due to a harmful algae bloom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.