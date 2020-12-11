In winter months in the mid-1990s, the pond at Shevlin Park was a spot to lace up ice skates and glide on the pond’s frozen waters. Skates were available for rent, the ice was swept by hand and there were bonfires set up to enjoy the outdoor winter nights.
As temperatures have slowly increased outdoors, the local ponds became less ideal for ice skating.
“In the early 2000s, the ice wasn’t getting very thick; we started questioning how much we could really do,” said Eric Denzler, a program coordinator at The Pavilion in Bend.
Denzler mentioned that, with people moving to Bend from places like the Northeast or the Midwest where ice skating was a popular activity, there needed to be a spot for ice skating.
There are three open outdoor rinks in Central Oregon with Inn at Seventh Mountain, The Village at Sunriver and The Pavilion in Bend. The ice skating rink in downtown Redmond has been closed this season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“There are few opportunities for the experience of gliding around on thin blades,” Denzler said. “It is a different feeling, like skiing, where you are gliding around and not having to work terribly hard to go fast.”
The ice rink in Sunriver was where the Havins family — Heather, Nick, James and Haley — found themselves Tuesday evening. The family of four from Vancouver, Washington, was supposed to spend their vacation on a cruise, but had to change plans and instead are vacationing at Eagle Crest.
Luckily, one of the family’s favorite activities was available.
“We have been here multiple times, and we love it,” said Heather Havin, waiting for the ice to get freshly Zambonied before her family started their session. It’s very nice, cozy and small.”
The Pavilion and Seventh Mountain have several different ice activities available ranging from curling leagues, youth and adult ice hockey leagues and skating lessons during the winter months.
This year , all three rinks are requiring reservations to use the rinks while arriving prior to the session’s start time (five minutes at Seventh Mountain, up to 15 at the Village and 10 at The Pavilion). Temporary rules include wearing face coverings and group sizes limited to six.
Even with the restrictions, ice skating is still a popular outdoor activity during the winter months.
“A lot of parents of kids in classes say this is the one thing their kids are looking forward to each week,” Denzler said. “It is one of the few things that we do to get out of the house during the pandemic. It is a positive thing that people really value is the time of the ice.”
