Nearly 500 miles in nine days through the heart of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Some 90,000 feet of elevation gain. Blisters, vomiting, hunger, sleep deprivation and hallucinations.

Jeff Garmire does not hold back in his new film “Free Outside,” which candidly documents his achievement of the unsupported fastest known time (FKT) to complete the 486-mile Colorado Trail from Durango to Denver. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bend’s Tower Theatre.

