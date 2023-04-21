Spring has arrived in Central Oregon in fits and starts, causing Deschutes Land Trust to push back some of its volunteer-led hikes.
Wildflowers in bloom are limited to dime-sized grassland flowers such as goldfields, yellow bells and prairie stars, said Sarah Mowry, Deschutes Land Trust’s community engagement director.
“They’re the brave ones that stick their head up as the soil just starts to get warmed up,” she said.
From April through October, the Land Trust will host approximately 100 free opportunities to explore and connect with the natural world. This spring, there will be an abundance of wildflower walks and bird watching expeditions along with a few geology hikes, tours of newly acquired properties and other guided excursions.
Last November, the Land Trust purchased Paulina Creek Preserve, a property just north of La Pine. As it devises a plan to care for and conserve the property, it is offering tours to learn about the area’s biodiversity.
“We’ll offer guided tours in the meantime, which is a great way to see the property during the planning phase when it’s not open to the public,” Mowry said.
Priday Ranch, north of Madras, is another recently acquired property of the Land Trust, of which there are a number of free guided hikes and tours available.
It’s easy to sign up for the hikes online on the updated website, which features a search function to sort events by location, category, difficulty and availability.
Since the tours are wildly popular, it’s possible a search may only yield a handful of results with current availability. However, given the cancellation rate, Mowry encourages anyone interested in the event to sign up.
“People are always disappointed about the waitlist, but it’s actually a great way to get on the hike,” she said.
Registration opens one month prior to each event, which is the best time to sign up to guarantee a spot. However, if the window has already passed, get on the wait list. More than likely, plans will change for those signed up in advance.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
