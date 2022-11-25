After the indulgences of Thanksgiving Day, the outdoors will be beckoning. But when family and friends of all ages and abilities gather, it can be a challenge to choose an activity suitable for all. These four easy-to-moderate hikes are likely to satisfy everyone at the dinner table.

Big Tree via Cougar Woods Trail is a 1.5-mile out-and-back in La Pine State Park. The trail is easy, well-marked and features “Big Tree,” the biggest ponderosa pine ever recorded. Although “Big Tree” has lost half of its crown over the years due to the weather, the approximately 500-year-old tree remains the largest of its species in circumference at 28 feet, 11 inches, according to the Oregon Heritage Tree Program.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.