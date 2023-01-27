The snow crunches rhythmically under the group’s feet as we plod along. When we stop and listen, the falling silence in the surrounding woods descends on us.

Our outing at Edison Sno-park started in the foggy parking lot, but the sun is starting to burn through and illuminate the winter landscape in front of us. We can see the trail beckoning through the snow, winding through the trees and over and around lava outcroppings.

Kelly Cleman is an avid snowshoer, day hiker and skate skier who serves on the board of Central Oregon Nordic Club.

