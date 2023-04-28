About mid-April every year, like everyone else in Central Oregon, I start to itch for spring. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll ski and play in snow as long as I can, but there is a certain point where you long for green and flowers! That’s why on a recent weekend, I piled the family in the car and headed out for one of my favorite early spring hikes, Alder Springs.

Located northwest of Sisters and east of Terrebone, the Alder Springs area is one of the first places to warm up in our High Desert each spring. Varied terrain and sun-soaked grasslands mean you can invariably find wildflowers or budding leaves to feed your spring-starved soul. And you can hike a variety of distances to make the outing fit your needs.

A yellowbell brightens the High Desert environs of Alder Creek in the Crooked River National Grassland.
Alder Springs

Alder Springs comes from snowmelt in the Cascades that soaks down through volcanic layers and flows the 40 miles downhill to where it pops out of the ground.
Sarah Mowry leads communications and community engagement efforts for the Deschutes Land Trust. She holds a master’s in environmental science and is continually learning more about the nature of Central Oregon.

