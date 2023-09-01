Many mountain bikers love getting their wheels off the ground, and there are now some new features for getting that sweet air. With funding from the Bend Sustainability Fund, a Visit Bend project, Central Oregon Trail Alliance has upgraded the Wanoga Infield skills area to include a progressive drop line.

With a perfectly designed takeoff and landing zone for drops ranging from 6 inches to 3 feet, riders now have a great place to learn and advance their drop-riding skills. The complex is perfect for groups and families of varied rider levels to hang out and ride bikes together.

Horse Ridge Drop Erin.jpg

Erin Reis on a natural rock drop at Horse Ridge, located east of Bend.
Madras Drop Natasha.jpg

Natasha Visnack rides a wood drop at Madras East Hills.

Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach and the Bend chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.

