Fall River — If it’s solitude and beauty you seek, the spring-fed Fall River in southern Deschutes County is a prime destination for a winter hike. With several access points along South Century Drive, the streamside trail runs through the forest all the way to Fall River’s headwaters.
Kapka Butte Sno-Park — The snow is falling, and this sno-park at the junction of the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway and Forest Service Road 45 offers a good alternative to nearby parks that may be full on weekends, although it, too, can see heavy use. Snowmobilers can carve out a solid day of exploring through the forest with great views (weather permitting) of Mount Bachelor. Nordic skiers can connect to Vista Butte Sno-park via the Kapka-Vista Tie. A permit is required through April 1.
Lava Lands — Yes, you can still hike the trails at Lava Lands despite the visitor center closure for the season. The trail may have patches of snow and ice, but you can wind your way through the lava fields or follow longer trails all the way to Sunriver. Black Rock Trail offers singletrack all the way to Benham Falls, while the 5.5-mile Sun-Lava Paved Path connects to Sunriver.
Ten-Mile Sno-park — If you want to check out Paulina Lake anytime during the winter, this is an easy, close way to do so. Located about 3 miles from the lake’s edge, the sno-park is the starting point for cross country skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers to hit the trails and make their way up Newberry Volcano. Once there, the lake is stunning in the snow. Paulina Lake Lodge will reopen Dec. 26 for winter hours. Sno-park permit required.
La Pine State Park — La Pine State Park is a relatively short and easy 27-mile drive south of Bend. The 2,300-plus-acre park is home to the famed Big Tree, aka the biggest ponderosa in Oregon, estimated at 500 years old, with a height of 162 feet and diameter of 8.6 feet. Located on the Upper Deschutes River, the park also has year-round camping.
Salt Creek Sno-park — The sno-park along U.S. Highway 58 on the way to Oakridge offers cross-country ski and snowshoe trails as well as a snow play area. The Diamond Creek Falls loops for two miles to the west the park’s namesake waterfall — which is also the second-tallest in the state — with the viewing area above still open for an icy view of it. Just be sure to secure your valuables.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.