Snowshoeing
Bulletin reporter Brian Rathbone snowshoes his way along the Fall River after a winter storm blanketed the area with several inches of fresh snow last week.

Fall River — If it’s solitude and beauty you seek, the spring-fed Fall River in southern Deschutes County is a prime destination for a winter hike. With several access points along South Century Drive, the streamside trail runs through the forest all the way to Fall River’s headwaters.

Snowy singletrack is on its way (copy)

Gary Meyer rides his fatbike along a snowmobile trail near Kapka Butte Sno-park in 2015.

Kapka Butte Sno-Park — The snow is falling, and this sno-park at the junction of the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway and Forest Service Road 45 offers a good alternative to nearby parks that may be full on weekends, although it, too, can see heavy use. Snowmobilers can carve out a solid day of exploring through the forest with great views (weather permitting) of Mount Bachelor. Nordic skiers can connect to Vista Butte Sno-park via the Kapka-Vista Tie. A permit is required through April 1.

The Newberry National Volcanic Monument offers adventure, lessons and relaxation (copy)

The Cascade Mountains as seen from the Phil Brogan Viewpoint at Lava Lands. 
A winter tour of Newberry Crater (copy)

Paulina Creek Falls is a 3-mile ski or snowmobile ride from Ten Mile Sno-park in the winter.
Big Red ponderosa La Pine State Park (copy)

“Big Red,” as the massive ponderosa in La Pine State Park is known, is estimated to be over 500 years old. Its height is 162 feet and its circumference is nearly 29 feet.
IMG952403.jpg (copy)

Salt Creek Falls as seen on a fall afternoon. The viewing platform is just 50 yards from the parking lot. 
— Bulletin staff report

