The Upper Deschutes below Benham Falls can be a productive place to fish during late winter in Central Oregon. The water flows are typically low there this time of year, affording the fish fewer places to hide and making the river easier to wade. Conversely, the Middle Deschutes, from Lake Billy Chinook to Bend, typically experiences higher flows through the winter, making it difficult to fish. Brown and rainbow trout constitute the majority of the catch on the stretch of the river from Benham to Bend, which is open year-round but restricted to artificial flies and lures.
Getting there: The best way to access the river below Benham Falls from Bend is to drive southwest on Century Drive. After about 7 miles, turn left on Conklin Road (Road 41).
Several left turns off Conklin provide access to the river. Options include Lava Island Falls, Big Eddy, Dillon Falls and Benham Falls.
Parking: Northwest Forest Pass required for parking at trailheads.
