Frequent stockings of rainbow trout make South Twin Lake a popular place to fish. The lake, about 45 miles southwest of Bend, offers decent fishing from the shore and is a good place to hide from the wind that often blows hard on other Cascade lakes. Trout average about 10 to 15 inches in length. PowerBait and worms work the best to catch recently stocked rainbows on South Twin. Nymph fishing can also work well near the shore. Getting there: From U.S. Highway 97, take the Fall River turn 3 miles south of Sunriver onto Forest Road 42. After 6 miles, the road merges onto FR 4260. Continue on 4260 about 2 miles to Twin Lakes Resort.
