Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife maintains five youth and family fishing ponds in Central Oregon, hoping to get the next generation hooked on angling. Shevlin Pond, in northwest Bend, is the only one of these ponds not filled by irrigation water, according to the ODFW.
The cool water of Tumalo Creek feeds Shevlin Pond, which is frequently stocked with rainbow trout. Most of the rainbows in Shevlin average 8 to 10 inches in length, but the pond is sometimes stocked with bigger fish. Shevlin Pond is restricted to anglers 17 and younger.
Directions: Travel 4 miles west of Bend via Shevlin Park Road. The pond is next to Aspen Hall.
