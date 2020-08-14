Anglers throughout the state may fish without the licenses or tags on Saturday and Sunday.
Size and bag limitations are still in affect and sport fishermen are encouraged to check all regulations prior to heading out to their desired location. Regulations can be viewed online or downloaded for free at eregulations.com.
There are still special restrictions in place along parts of the Oregon Coast due to COVID-19, including some limitations to nonresidents: clamming and mussel harvesting coastwide is prohibited, crabbing is open but limited along most of the coast and closed north of Cape Falcon and in the Columbia River.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reminds people to practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash hands, avoid crowds, pack out what you pack in and stay home if you are sick.
For more information on seasonal fishing closures and limitations visit myodfw.com.
