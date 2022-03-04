Want to feel like you live in the nicest town with the nicest people in the world, and also feel like a rockstar? I recommend riding hill repeats on the road to the top of Pilot Butte (preferably on a day when it is closed to cars).
True, you will have to lay the groundwork by being super-friendly to everyone on your first lap. You’ll have to smile and nod and say “hello” and “cute dog” on your first lap.
You’ll feel the magic begin as people who aren’t sure how friendly it’s appropriate to be and might not otherwise have made eye contact return your greetings with a smile, a nod, or a few kind words. As you struggle up — and believe me, most people will struggle when riding a bike up Pilot Butte — you might even get an unsolicited “Nice work!” on your first lap. Especially if you, like I, clearly appear to be struggling, yet doing it anyway.
The magic really kicks in on your second lap. You’re now struggling past many of the same walkers, runners, and bikers you passed on your first lap. And lo and behold, they will recognize you! And you’ve already connected and been nice to each other, and now, they will congratulate you for riding multiple laps. You’ll get a slew of encouraging and fun comments.
“Way to go!” “Good job!” “I just saw your twin a few minutes ago,” they’ll say.
And if you’re like I am, you’ll be wearing a huge stupid grin from all the good feels coming your way.
And you’ll start radiating those good feels back to others. You’ll start noticing the repeaters and start congratulating them. “You’re on your second lap, right? Nice work!” “Your son is so young; what a trooper to walk the whole way.”
And funny how all those good feels will make the ride feel easier, the day seem brighter, and make you want to ride another lap.
A friend of mine who is a couples’ counselor told me about the concept of emotional bids.
That when we say simple things to each other like “Way to go,” or “Can you believe this weather?” or “Third lap, wow!” we’re attempting to form a positive connection with the other person.
Personally, I am big, shameless emotional bid-maker. And at least on Pilot Butte, I find that nearly everyone responds by facing toward my bid — and we both have a better day for it.
Oh, an important note: To avoid annoying those same people you just befriended, please go slowly on the downhill! Dogs and kids can unexpectedly dart across your path, potentially injuring you and them.
Even if you are giving them wide berth, a speeding bike coming up behind a person can be very startling. Keep the good feels going and indulge your inner speed demon elsewhere. (May I suggest the Tyler’s Traverse Trail?)
Pilot Butte offers other spirit-boosting opportunities as well. A trip up the winding road or trail offers an incredible view of Bend and the mountains beyond that I used to think of all the good times I’ve had in the many of those places — from powder days at Bachelor to black light bowling to luckily stumbling upon a Native American dance performance at the top of the butte.
Walkers, runners, and bikers are welcome, although bikes are not allowed on the dirt trail to the summit, just the paved road. Please also respect areas closed for restoration.
Who knew Pilot Butte is the best place in town to lift your own spirits and those of others? Enjoy!
