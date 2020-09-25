Fall is a wonderful season to be in Bend parks. Nature watching, bird-watching and just simply observing the changing colors of trees and shrubs are great reasons to get outside and connect with nature. Especially this year, I’m doing my best to appreciate what is predictable and the seasonal change is at the top of the list.
Whether I venture out with my family or choose to get my fresh air on a solo trip with just my thoughts, I have a favorite place. As the days get shorter and temps are crisp, put on an extra layer, fill up your travel mug with a hot beverage and explore a nearby gem.
Focused on nature and wildlife, Riley Ranch Nature Reserve is a wonderful place to visit in the fall, and is still unknown to many community members since it opened a couple years ago. Located in northwest Bend along the east side of the Deschutes River, Riley Ranch includes great trails that explore the 184 acres of the nature reserve and former ranch land.
Colorful trees and shrubs such as aspens, willows and dogwoods can be found in the Deschutes River canyon while the upper meadow areas feature golden native grasses and bright yellow, flowering sage. Riley Ranch is also home to many species of birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals. When you visit, be on the lookout for Red-tailed hawk, Great horned owl, Northern Pacific tree frog, mule deer, Rocky Mountain elk, coyote, porcupine, bobcat, black-tailed jackrabbit and many more.
Some dog owners aren’t aware that they must leave their four-legged friends behind though. No dogs or bikes are allowed to preserve the nature experience. With so many other options for fun with dogs in Bend, Riley Ranch is a great opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature without the lingering scent of canines to keep the wild animals away. I appreciate that my dog doesn’t hold it against me when I leave him behind for a visit to Riley Ranch.
Riley Ranch has nearly 1 1/2 miles of paved path and soft-surface trail that navigate in a figure-eight loop through relatively untouched land features such as open meadows, juniper and pine forests, unique lava flows, cliffs and the river’s rocky canyon.
It has several loop options to explore, including some accessible trails that are traversable by wheelchairs and other mobile devices. The Juniper Loop is 0.7 mile, and the Sage Flats Loop is 0.9 miles, which combine in a figure-eight pattern for a 1.6-mile loop. In addition, a trail section that travels down the canyon rim — called Robin’s Run — connects to the Canyon Loop.
The Canyon Loop is 1.25 miles, and the Oregon State Parks Trail extends 1.3 miles from Riley Ranch to Tumalo State Park is an additional 2.6 miles. Traveling to Tumalo State Park and completing the three loop trails at Riley Ranch is approximately 6.5 miles, which is an excellent mood-booster for any day.
The nature reserve has interpretive signs about the geology, history and ecosystem located at each entrance and overlook. As part of the visible history, there are two cabin ruins. Made of hand-hewn, saddle-notched logs, the cabins may have been constructed prior to 1900. One cabin appears to consist of two rooms: a collapsed masonry fireplace can be seen on the common wall separating the main living space from a second room or possible porch. The other cabin does not appear to have been a residence and may have been used for livestock or storage of supplies.
Whatever you need from a fall adventure, it’s likely that Riley Ranch can be the answer. Enjoy the season’s change!
