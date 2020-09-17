Only a three-hour drive from Bend, the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness is an isolated area of rugged peaks, glacier-carved valleys and high-mountain lakes that appear seemingly out of nowhere in the middle of the High Desert. The 68,700-acre wilderness area east of John Day in the Malheur National Forest in Grant County is a diverse landscape that includes about 125 miles of trail, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Hikes range from the 2.8-mile round-trip trek to Strawberry Lake to the 20-mile Strawberry Mountain Wilderness Loop. Little Strawberry Lake is 6.8 miles round trip from Strawberry Campground. The summit of 9,042-foot Strawberry Mountain is 12.2 miles round trip from the campground.
Getting there: From Prineville, travel on U.S. Highway 26 east for about 130 miles to Prairie City. Turn onto S. Main Street, then turn left onto Bridge Street. After 0.2 miles take the second right turn, which is Bridge Street again. The road becomes County Road 60 at the city limits. Continue on County Road 60 for about 7 miles, where the road then becomes Forest Road 6001. Continue on 6001 for about 2 miles to Strawberry Campground. Day-use parking is also available near the campground.
Difficulty: Moderate to strenuous.
Cost: Northwest Forest Pass or camping fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.