There is a quote from British gardener and writer Monty Don that I like: “A garden is not a place. It’s a journey.”
I like nothing more than spending time tending to the flowers and plants in my yard, and while it’s good therapy and I get some exercise, my efforts are met with varied success. I admire a beautiful yard or planting bed and seek out ideas from other gardens in the hope to do better with mine.
I discovered a new source of inspiration on a recent visit to Alpenglow Park. The demonstration garden is beautiful and well worth a stop to smell the proverbial roses. The afternoon shade from a big Ponderosa Pine tree drew me in for a very pleasant walk on the accessible path that meanders through the garden. The beds showcase four distinct types of gardening, and the healthy native plants are all nicely labeled, so I knew what I was looking at.
The garden is a collaboration by Bend Park & Recreation District, Oregon State University Extension Service and Central Oregon Master Gardener Association and is open every day during regular park hours.
Hollinshead Park offers two ways to experience gardening in Central Oregon. Visitors can stroll through the Water-wise Demonstration Garden planted with thriving vegetation that grows sustainably in this arid region and see how to best implement those ideas in their yard.
It definitely makes me rethink the large patch of lawn I continue to water.
This garden was created in 2017 in partnership with Oregon State University Extension Service, the Central Oregon Master Gardener Association and the city of Bend’s water conservation program.
While Bend is not known as a great place for growing vegetables — I aspire to have tomatoes that get ripe before October — the community garden located at Hollinshead Park tells a different story. You can see a wide variety of flowers and veggies happily growing in the community garden spaces, which are offered via a lottery system in the spring.
The community garden is managed by the OSU Extension Service Master Gardeners, who offer a wide variety of classes at the garden throughout the growing season.
The Community Garden and the Water-wise Garden at Hollinshead Park are holding a free Open Garden Day on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon. The gardens will be open to the public, with gardeners available to answer questions about vegetable gardening and their plots, and volunteers will be on hand to share information about water-wise plants and techniques. The city of Bend will be there, too, with information regarding water conservation and rebate programs.
There are several other gardens located in Bend parks to offer inspiration for your yard or maybe just provide a destination for a pleasant stroll among the plants and flowers.
Goodrich Pasture Park
A small native plant demonstration area is on the edge of the park. This quiet neighborhood park also has an interesting play structure to explore, a nice lawn for a picnic and a wide paved path under tall Ponderosa trees.
Al Moody Park
The planting bed in this park showcases plants that attract and nourish bees and other important pollinators. The park also offers a great picnic shelter and fun railroad themed play structure.
Pioneer Park
The rose garden on the hill at end of the park has long been a favorite feature for one of our community’s jewels.
It’s a lovely spot to enjoy flowers and a nice view of the river.
Park staff and volunteers provide the special caretaking these roses need, and their efforts result in beautiful blooms every summer.
Community Gardens
Located at Hollinshead, Miller’s Landing and Discovery parks, garden plots are allocated in early spring each year and information about reserving a space is available on the website page for each park.
Park finder available at bendparksandrec.org.
