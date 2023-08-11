There is a quote from British gardener and writer Monty Don that I like: “A garden is not a place. It’s a journey.”

I like nothing more than spending time tending to the flowers and plants in my yard, and while it’s good therapy and I get some exercise, my efforts are met with varied success. I admire a beautiful yard or planting bed and seek out ideas from other gardens in the hope to do better with mine.

Aplenglow garden 080823 (9).jpg

A well-signed demonstration garden keeps visitors apprised of what's blooming in Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend.
Hollinhead gardens 080823 (8).jpg

Kids stroll through the garden at Hollinshead Park.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Kim Johnson is the community engagement supervisor at the

Bend Park & Recreation District

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.