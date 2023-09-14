On Aug. 15, Wershow conducted environmental research on Bend Glacier meltwater and how it feeds into our canal system. Wershow's area of focus is Crater Creek Ditch, often called “The Ditch,” where canals and spillways divert natural water flows. For several years, he has been working to understand how human impact plays a role in natural water systems.
Traveling the trailhead
The ditch trail is roughly 7.8 miles through forested, mountainous terrain. Along the route, the trail connects to Broken Top Trail, Todd Lake Trail, and Green Lakes Trail.
Roughly 8,000 feet in total elevation, the trail leads to a breathtaking, roaring river cascading over steep rocky terrain.
Descending southeast from Broken Top and following the flow of glacier water feeding into Crater Creek will lead to the Crater Ditch. The ditch connects the creek, bordering the oddly boot-shaped wilderness boundary. Wershow's route took us to a flourishing natural botanical nursery along the creek banks.
Several canals are built throughout the creek, diverting water into overflows or new water networks. Many structures appeared to be simple wood or brick, deteriorating with little functioning.
Wershow’s research on how the canal structures at the ditch impact the environment is still ongoing. His research is often a hot topic concerning water rights and allocation. However, Wershow also emphasizes the importance of understanding all sides and finding solutions collectively.
“My research goal isn’t about finding out who is wrong in water conservation; it's about finding the ways we all can get it right,” Wershow said.
Getting there
Crater Ditch trailhead is 25 miles west of Bend in the Deschutes National Forest. To get there, take Cascade Lakes Highway west. Next, travel north on Forest Road 4600-370 to the junction with road 4600-378. The access point is at Todd Lake, National Forest Road 370.
Parking is available, but be aware of the bumpy, rocky dirt road when driving into the trailhead (especially if you ride in a 2012 Ford Fusion).
Wilderness permits are required for trailhead access between June 15 and Oct.15 for overnight and day use.
