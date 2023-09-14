Last month, the chance to explore the beautiful Crater Ditch Trailhead on a tag-along with geologist Hal Wershow presented itself. Wershow is a Central Oregon Community College professor and environmentalist. His climate change and geology research appears in many news sources, including Central Oregon Daily and the Central Oregon Geoscience Society.

On Aug. 15, Wershow conducted environmental research on Bend Glacier meltwater and how it feeds into our canal system. Wershow's area of focus is Crater Creek Ditch, often called “The Ditch,” where canals and spillways divert natural water flows. For several years, he has been working to understand how human impact plays a role in natural water systems.

20230815_124815.jpg

Geologist Hal Wershow examines the glacier-fed canal structures.

Aaron Rasheed is a freelance writer and journalist and an aficionado of TV's "Shark Week"

