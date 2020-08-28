Matthieu Lakes: Starting from Lava Camp Lake located just off the Old McKenzie Highway, the moderate 6.3-mile loop skirts around a lava field from the nearby Yapoah Crater and through burn scars before reaching the twin lakes. Mountain views await hikers who make it to the lakes with North Sister looming above them.
Head of the Metolius: The easy half-mile trail is paved and accessible from the parking area down to the headwaters. With a couple of benches at the end, visitors can sit and drink in the babbling sounds of the river that springs suddenly out of the ground.
Scout Lake: For a cooling dip on a hot day, go where the locals go. The small, shallow lake has wide beaches to lounge in the evening sun or to take a dip in the surprisingly warm water. Watch out for giant logs floating in the water though, which can blow around quickly in the afternoon wind.
