Paulina Creek Waterslides : Paulina Creek leaves Paulina Lake in the Newberry Volcano and immediately begins its journey down the mountain, cutting through volcanic rock on its way. Certain sections of the creek fall down natural waterslides for hikers in need of a quick and refreshing plunge.
Waldo Lake : One of the clearest lakes in the state as well as one of the deepest. The lake on the edge of the Willamette National Forest is great for paddling or sailing around as gas-powered motors are prohibited. Be aware the water can get choppy later in the afternoon.
Rosary Lakes Trail : The easy 7.3-mile out and back trail near Odell Lake leads to three crystal clear alpine lakes with stunning rock features flanking them. There is plenty of shore access on each of the lakes and lots of shade to keep cool for a day hike or overnighter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.