Trying to avoid crowds who are dominating the Deschutes River and overwhelming downtown? Go on a bird-watching adventure.
Reynolds Pond: A local’s secret for seeing and hearing migratory and local songbirds. The 12-acre pond is a small oasis about 15 miles east of Bend.
From Benham Falls to Slough Meadow: A great spot if you’re looking for a hike in the woods and a chance to catch a few migrant songbirds, a nesting Western tanager, dusky flycatcher, yellow-rumped warbler, osprey and some of Central Oregon resident birds.
Crooked River Gorge: If you want to see raptors, this is a good location to for watching falcons, eagles, osprey and hawks. The area is located about 40 miles north of Bend via U.S. Highway 97.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.