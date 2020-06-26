The trail to Steelhead Falls may be small, but it is mighty.
Stretching just a half-mile from the trailhead near Crooked River Ranch, the trail begins it’s brief journey down a semi-steep slope into the volcanic canyon cut out over millions of years by the Deschutes River. The route, which levels out quickly, follows the river through these stunning hillsides and gnarled juniper trees encouraging hikers to look up and all around them as they go.
In spring, the trail is dotted with colorful wildflowers, and golden eagles can be seen soaring over the trees.
There are also ample spots to access the river along the trail for further exploration or for fishing the river’s rainbow and brown trout populations. Unfortunately, the falls’ namesake no longer inhabits its water due to damming further downstream. There are even remnants of old fish ladders that aided the former steelhead on their journeys.
This stretch of the river is open all year for trout but restricted to the use of artificial flies and lures.
Come the scorching days of summer (which may have already arrived), the 25- to 30-foot cliffs near the falls are popular spots to jump into the cool river water for a swim.
The trail is managed by the Bureau of Land Management and maintained by volunteers of the Friends and Neighbors of the Deschutes River Canyon, otherwise known as FANs.
From Steelhead Falls, the Deschutes River continues its meandering journey to the waters of Lake Billy Chinook where it meets up with the Crooked and Metolius Rivers.
Go for a hike or plan a full day of activities, either way, Steelhead Falls has plenty to offer anyone looking for an adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.