This holiday weekend, take the time to get outside and enjoy the trails before the snow fills them in fully. This is an awkward time right before there is enough snow to start pulling out the skis and snowboards, yet many campgrounds and trails are already closed. Luckily, areas south of Bend always have something to offer. Expect mild weather this weekend, but always be prepared for sudden changes in the weather if you do venture out.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom
Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Elk Lake Day Use: Open
Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; recent logout, trail should be clear
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Meek Lake Trail: Open; patchy snow with five good sized trees across the trail before the junction with Summit Lake trail
Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow
Mile Camp Day Use: Open
North Twin Boating Area: Open
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; possible snow near Paulina Lake
Phil’s Trailhead: Open; clear
Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; deadfall
Slough Day Use: Open
South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
Summit Lake: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
Tenino Boating Site: Open
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open; clear to junction with PCT
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Fawn Lake Trail: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Snell Lake Trail: Open
Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
Yoran Lake Trail: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Bear Mountain Trail: Open
Blue Lake Trail: Open
Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
Diamond Peak North: Open
Diamond Peak South: Open
Diamond Peak Tie: Open
Happy Lake: Open
Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
Marie Lake Trail: Open
Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Black Creek Trail: Open
Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open
Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
Harralson Trail: Open
Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
High Divide Trailhead: Open
Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
Verdun Trailhead: Open
Wahana Trail: Open
Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Derrick Cave: Open
Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
Green Mountain: Open
Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Oregon State Parks
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
La Pine State Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Lava Lake Campground: Open
North Twin Lake Campground: Open
Cycling
Sunriver area trails
Crater Rim: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
New reports needed on Leap of Faith
Maiden Lake: patchy snow with possible downfall
Betty Lake, Bobby Lake, Charlton Lake #3593, Cultus Lake Loop, Gold Lake, Twins: Riding well
Fuji Mountain, South Waldo Lake: Rideable snow
All other trails riding well with deadfall reported
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Nov. 22
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 424 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22, 2022
Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; good fishing throughout the river; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 69% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; algae bloom; good fishing but higher water temperatures, trout will be holding in deeper water; must release wild rainbow trout
Wickiup Reservoir: 17% full; the Deschutes Arm is closed from the boat ramp at Gull Point to the ODFW markers upstream of Sheep’s Bridge
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; good fishing but water temps are warm; water level is lower for this time of year, may be difficult launching larger boats
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
Crescent Lake: 9% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels
Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; good fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.