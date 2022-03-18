As a newcomer to Bend, when I think about hiking my mind immediately jumps to waterfalls — I want to see every waterfall in Oregon. But alas, although we haven’t received much snow recently, it is still March and there is still snowpack, making many waterfall hikes inaccessible.
After looking into some of the best winter hikes near Bend, I landed on Suttle Lake Loop Trail. It’s an easy, 3.6-mile loop located northwest of Sisters with very little elevation gain and a continuous view of Suttle Lake.
I didn't see any of the waterfowl, otters or fish that Suttle Lake is known for, but I did notice a couple of monarch butterflies who flitted around me as I wandered out on the Suttle Lodge & Boathouse dock for a better view of the lake.
And just as my fiancé and I were coming up on the southwest tip of the lake, an eagle took flight, swooping back to perch on a tree several hundred feet down the path. Miraculously, we captured its flight on video. As we continued down the path, I looked up toward the bird of prey, stealing glances as we passed right underneath its pine tree perch.
It’s not an experience I will soon forget, as outside of zoos and other manmade enclosures, I had not seen a bald eagle in years.
I found myself bemused by the range of dress of other hikers on the trail. I noticed a handful of hikers wearing down jackets and then one man wearing no shirt at all. I had decided to bring a fleece and a windbreaker since it was windy and cold in the parking lot, but found I needed only a cotton long-sleeved shirt, so I tucked the other two jackets away in my backpack.
An avid hiker, I have mostly hiked trails with a destination in mind, may that be a lake, a mountain top with 360-degree views, or a waterfall. With this mindset, the hike tends to become more about reaching the end destination than enjoying the journey of the hike itself.
At Suttle Lake Loop Trail with its continuous views of Suttle Lake, the journey is quite literally the destination. I was grateful for this poignant reminder as I regularly took moments throughout the hike to enjoy the lake's beauty.
Getting there: From Sisters, take Highway 20 13.5 miles northwest and follow signs to Suttle Lake Resort.
