Danish immigrant Rasmus Petersen began work on Petersen Rock Garden in 1935 at 52. He continued building bridges, towers and terraces with rocks collected from Central and Eastern Oregon, including agate, jasper, obsidian, opal and lava, until his passing in 1952.
Today, the site is run by his granddaughter Susan Caward. She keeps it open with the help of her daughter and a few trusted friends. However, she is considering selling it, as it has been a struggle to keep up with the 4-acre property while helping to care for her 3-year-old grandchild .
There was a time when 200,000 annual visitors came to enjoy Petersen’s passion project. But roadside attractions have since declined in popularity, and like many others of its kind, Petersen Rock Garden is no longer what it once was. Areas that used to be accented by water features lay dry and bare as Caward awaits the arrival of a water pump.
The roadside attraction features a museum, a miniature Statue of Liberty, and numerous buildings and bridges of various sizes surrounding the family’s home. On the morning I visited, the large parking area and picnic ground sat empty, seemingly a shadow of what it once was.
In addition to Petersen’s detailed handiwork, another draw to the rock garden is the impressive number of peacocks roaming the grounds, which feel like the museum’s groundskeepers. When I ascended the concrete steps in the direction of the museum’s front door, two peacocks stood below, their iridescent tail feathers fully displayed and blocking the path to the museum. One even rattled its feathers at me, making it clear I shouldn’t come any closer.
When possible, Caward makes an effort to keep the small museum staffed so that visitors can come inside and learn more about the semiprecious rocks adorning the property — if the peacocks allow you entry, that is.
It’s a marvel the historical museum still stands since it first opened 84 years ago. It has outlived its creator by 70 years, providing enjoyment for all who come to visit. Regardless of what the future holds for Petersen Rock Garden, it will live on in the memories of all who beheld Petersen’s unique artistry.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.