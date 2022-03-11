Kaloo contemplates the Deschutes River Trail below a sign at the trailhead. Dogs are always required to be leashed at trailheads, according to the Deschutes National Forest, and on the Deschutes River Trail May 15 through Sept. 15.
One morning last week, feeling we were both overdue for some scenery beyond my southeast Bend neighborhood, I loaded my dog, Kaloo, in the car and headed across town and a short way up Century Drive to Meadow Picnic Day Use Area.
Central Oregon residents in need of a quick fix are lucky to have a variety of nearby options for hiking, running and riding when time is short and gas expensive. And scenic Meadow, located only 5 miles outside of Bend, is one of the first Deschutes National Forest day use areas on the river one reaches when heading west on Century Drive.
The others are located off Forest Road 41, the junction of which lies a few more miles up the highway. But the Deschutes River Trail will also take you there. Kaloo set out on foot upstream toward Lava Island Falls, 1.5 miles upstream. Captain K-Dog, who turns 13 next month, is not quite as rambunctious as he used to be, and frankly neither am I, so Big Eddy (2.8 miles from Meadow), Aspen Day Use (3.7) and Dillon Falls (5) were not on our hiking agenda.
What was on the agenda was more coffee and some dog treats, and as Kaloo and I made our way back to the car, I'd begun wishing I'd brought both, as picnic tables are plentiful. Given its proximity to Bend, Meadow can be popular, but parking is ample.
Dogs are always required to be leashed at the trailhead, and from May 15 through Sept. 15 on the trail. Be aware that though this stretch of river is gentle, Class IV and V rapids lie just downstream — this is NOT the spot to float once the weather warms.
Getting there: From Bend, head west on Cascade Lakes Highway, then turn left onto Forest Road 4600-100 for 1 mile.
