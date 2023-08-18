A couple of weeks ago, way high up at the edge of one of the Sisters Mirror Lakes, my wife and I got into a conversation with a pair of backpackers. We soon got on a subject of mutual interest, lake hiking. Because three of us were in our 50s, there was also a bit of griping about how much busier the Central Oregon outdoors have become in recent years — how you’d drive by a relatively empty Devils Lake not that many years ago, marveling at the fact that virtually no one used it for paddling, only to see how blown out it is with paddlers today.
Tilt at windmills all you want. Complain to your friends. Make snide comments on Instagram ads and posts. Threaten to move to Baker City or Fossil. The fact remains that a lot of Central Oregon gems are scarcely secrets at all anymore. Besides word of mouth, guidebooks, Instagram, alltrails.com and other sites pile on the publicity.
Now when I drive by, the shoulder by Devils Lake is almost always clotted with users, making it look a whole lot more like something you’d see at Cultus or Sparks Lake. I am still adjusting to the sight of so many users, but it bums me out a little less when my eyes are really set on a hike to a lake.
That’s the good news here: If you look at a map of the Three Sisters Wilderness — I prefer to use a waterproof one from Adventure Maps — there are dozens upon dozens of lakes, uncrowded if not empty, for the taking. Many I’ve never been to, many named for creatures. I know I won’t be diving into Leech Lake anytime soon, but Mink Lake has a nice ring to it.
The more you explore, the more you’ll get to know them and develop your favorites. Some of the lakes are warmer, prettier and just better than others in ways you can’t quite explain. Some have rock formations. Some lack a hint of beach.
If you plan and are willing and able to hike to a lake, be sure to check whether you need a Central Cascades Wilderness Permit and bring the necessary food, water, sunscreen and bug spray.
Summer is already moving rapidly toward September, so hurry: You and your party may just score a lake all to yourselves.
