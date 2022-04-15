The lifted mask mandate has allowed Cascade Indoor Sports to fully reopen its Trampoline Zone and Adventure Park and Pickleball Zone in northeast Bend.
Over the last several weeks, the sports facility has been busy with schools out for spring break, and Matt Wessels, general manager of Cascade Indoor Sports, is happy to see people coming back after the pandemic-imposed hiatus.
Wessels knows the summer slow season is just around the corner and was making preparations when I spoke with him on Monday.
“We’re looking at adding a beer garden to the Bend Pickleball tournament that’s out at Pine Nursery in August,” he said, noting that pickleball is currently exploding in popularity.
Cascade Indoor Sports opened its 55,000-square-foot facility with Pickleball Zone on the third floor and Trampoline Zone on the ground floor in October 2018. Pickleball Zone was created to fulfill Bend’s need for an indoor pickleball facility during the winter months and has eight dedicated pickleball courts.
Trampoline Zone has more than 50 trampoline beds, an interactive climbing wall, a laser maze and a ninja course modeled after the popular TV show “American Ninja Warrior.”
Emerson Okin, 8, was visiting Trampoline Zone from California on Monday.
“I just wanna say that this place is really fun,” she said, adding she liked that it had more than just trampolines. It was her first time scaling the interactive climbing wall, which features spinning holds and flashing lights.
In addition to the number of trampoline games throughout the facility, the ninja course is designed to offer a challenge to older kids. The obstacle course has three separate lanes and 15 obstacles to test balance, strength and endurance. According to Wessels, the lane on the left is the most challenging.
After trying the obstacle course myself, I can personally attest to this, as I was not able to successfully complete any of the obstacles in that lane.
I had the most success in the first lane, where I traversed slanted steps on either side of a pit of foam blocks before making it across giant swinging pieces of rope. However, even on that lane, I wasn’t successful with making it through the whole course. I didn’t have the necessary strength or agility to climb across the hanging cargo net, which must be climbed initially from underneath, and the large plastic balls after that gave me trouble.
For adults willing to give it a try, there’s fun to be had at Trampoline Zone too.
