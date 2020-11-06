Events
Daily Tours
Deschutes River Kayak Tours: The naturalist-guided tour will travel down calmer sections of the river with paddle guides explaining some of the history and hydrology of the waterway; 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696474-0 or 541-389-8359.
Deschutes River Canoe Tours: The naturalist-guided tour will travel down calmer sections of the river with paddle guides explaining some of the history and hydrology of the waterway; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696463-0 or 541-389-8359.
Lava Tube Tours: A guided tour of an area cave exploring the geology and cultural history of the system; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696471-0 or 541-389-8359.
Volcano Tours: Explore the innards of an ancient volcano with short walks around Paulina Lake, Peak and Big Obsidian Flow with a professional guide; 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/682632-0 or 541-389-8359.
Ongoing
10 Barrel Running Solo Series — Around the River: Runners can run on their own time from McKay Park down to Colorado and back to the Les Schwab Amphitheater and submit times online over the course of the week; 12:01 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Nov. 7; $10; Bend; go.evvnt.com/693645-0
10 Barrel Riding Solo Series — Funner’er and Shut Up Legs: Featuring both a short (11-mile) and long (20-mile) course around the Phil’s Trail Complex. Mountain bikers can race on their own time and submit their results online; 12:01 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Nov. 7; $10; Bend; go.evvnt.com/693644-
Saturday 11/7
Happy Girls Run — Sisters: The half marathon and 5K run through the Peterson Ridge trail system through pine forests and featuring views of the Cascades. Limited to 500 runners to maintain safe distancing. Virtual race also available; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; $95; FivePine Lodge and Spa, 1021 E. Desperado Trail, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/704499-1 or 541-323-0964.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A group 5-10 mile run. Limited to 25 participants. Social distancing required while running; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW. York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/704561-0
Sunday 11/8
CORK Hot Chocolate Run: A group run or walk along a 4- to 5-mile course with complimentary hot chocolate or coffee back at the hotel. Dogs welcome. Limited to 25 runners to maintain social distancing; 9-11 a.m.; LOGE Bend, 19221 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/705666-0
Thursday 11/12
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile run around the Old Mill District. Limited to 25 participants, runners must maintain social distance; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW. Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/704562-0
